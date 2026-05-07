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Eileen Gu’s Met Gala “Bubble Dress” Made of 15,000 Glass Spheres Blew Actual Bubbles

By Sage Helene on May 7, 2026

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The 2026 Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” theme blurred the line between runway and exhibition, and Eileen Gu definitely understood the assignment. The Olympian did’t just arrive on the red carpet; instead, she activated it. Her entrance felt intentional and precise, setting the tone for a look that moved beyond spectacle and into performance.

In a moment that felt equal parts couture and kinetic sculpture, Gu stepped onto the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a living artwork. The bubble-formed mini dress by Iris van Herpen, created in collaboration with A.A. Murakami, transformed the red carpet into a stage. Rather than functioning as a static garment, the piece operated as an evolving visual experience, shifting with each step and drawing attention to the space around it as much as the body within it.

Dubbed the Airo look, the design reimagines couture as something dynamic rather than fixed. The strapless silhouette, structured like a futuristic tutu, features 15,000 hand-formed glass bubbles. Each sphere captures and refracts light, creating a constantly changing surface that feels both delicate and highly engineered. As a result, the dress reads as luminous and atmospheric, hovering between material and illusion.

However, the real impact unfolded through movement. Inside the garment, a system of air pumps and microprocessors controlled the timed release of bubbles. As Gu walked, the dress performed in real time. Consequently, she becomes part of the work itself, not just its wearer. This integration of fashion and responsive technology expands van Herpen’s bio-futurist approach, pushing it into a space that feels immersive, controlled, and fleeting all at once.

For years, van Herpen has explored the intersection of fashion, science, and the human body. Here, that investigation becomes more focused. The design draws from the idea that the body is largely composed of empty space, echoing scientific understandings of matter. In turn, the dress gives form to something typically invisible, translating the architecture of air into a wearable structure that feels both conceptual and tangible.

At the same time, the craftsmanship remains rooted in couture discipline. The piece required approximately 2,550 hours to complete, combining traditional handwork with advanced fabrication techniques. Although the glass spheres appear soft and weightless, their arrangement demands extreme precision. Each element must hold its position while maintaining the illusion of lightness, balancing fragility with structural integrity.

Gu’s look reframed what a red carpet moment can be. Styled with transparent heels and minimal accessories, she allowed the garment to remain the focal point. Meanwhile, many attendees leaned into historical references drawn from painting and sculpture. In contrast, this look embraced a distinctly contemporary perspective. Fashion becomes experience rather than representation. It unfolds over time, responding to movement and environment rather than remaining fixed for the camera.

At a gala dedicated to the idea that fashion is art, Gu and van Herpen did not simply interpret the theme. Instead, they demonstrated how couture can operate as a living system, merging design, technology, and performance into a single, evolving work.

Olympian Eileen Gu attended the 2026 Met Gala in a tech-couture bubble dress designed by Iris van Herpen.

Embed from Getty Images

Thousands of glass spheres and hidden mechanics turned movement into performance.

Embed from Getty Images

This look served as a signal for a future where fashion is fully experiential.

The dress even blew real bubbles, transforming the body into a living artwork

Eileen Gu: Instagram | TikTok
Iris van Herpen: Website | Instagram

Sources: Fit Check: Eileen Gu Becomes a Living Art Installation in a Tech-Powered Bubble Gown at the 2026 Met Gala; Iris van Herpen crafts “dissolving” Met Gala dress from 15,000 glass bubbles

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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