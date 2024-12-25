Stunning Photographic Prints Celebrate the Traditional Regalia of Indigenous Americans

The term powwow derives from the Narragansett word powwaw, which translates to “spiritual leader.” It’s fitting, then, that powwows are essential celebrations of Indigenous heritage, culture, and sacrality. While traveling to powwows across Montana, Clark Dunbar has compiled a vivid portfolio that emphasizes the cultural valence and beauty of traditional regalia.

The PowWow Portrait Project encompasses portraits of Indigenous subjects of all ages, each photographed within mini-studios staged by Dunbar at state powwows. These images span a vast assortment of regalia, ranging from intricate headdresses to stunning beadwork. They also capture the distinct personalities of each person, offering a glimpse into their relationship with the regalia they wear.

One young boy named Baylor ScabbyRobe, for instance, stares directly at the viewer, his cheeks streaked white with striking face paint. Another young man photographed at the Poplar Powwow dons a headdress overflowing with brown feathers, tumbling down over his eyes. Wayne McCoy, an elder from the Veterans Powwow, holds staffs in both of his hands, his regalia shining through in shades of red, blue, and beige.

“Each subject carries their character, history, family, traditions, pride, and cultural heritage,” Dunbar explains in the project’s description.

Limited-edition prints from the series are now available on Dunbar’s Etsy shop. Unmounted and unframed, the photographs are printed on fine art archival fiber-based rag paper. They also bear a certificate seal on the back.

To learn more about The PowWow Portrait Project, follow Dunbar on Instagram and visit his website.

The PowWow Portrait Project by Clark Dunbar celebrates the traditional regalia worn by Indigenous people while attending powwows across Montana.

The project includes subjects of all ages, all of whom are wearing a diverse assortment of regalia.

Photographs from The PowWow Portrait Project are now available as limited-edition prints on Dunbar's Etsy shop.

Clark Dunbar: Website | Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met received permission to feature photos by Clark Dunbar.

Related Articles :

Native American Artist Covers Historical Ledgers With Portraits of Indigenous Peoples [Interview]

Early 20th-Century Portraits Preserve the Heritage of Native Americans

Powerful Portraits of Native Americans Highlight Their Spirit and Cultural Identity [Interview]