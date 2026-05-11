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100-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough’s Dietary Recommendation for Longevity of Life

By Emma Taggart on May 11, 2026

Legendary broadcaster, natural historian, and writer Sir David Attenborough turned 100 on May 8, 2026. His eight-decade-long career has kept him traveling the world, exploring nature, and inspiring generations to care for the planet. But his passion for conservation isn’t the only thing that’s kept him healthy and motivated. According to the centenarian himself, one of the secrets to longevity is also following a mostly plant-based diet.

“I have certainly changed my diet,” Attenborough said in 2017. “Not in a great sort of dramatic way. But I don’t think I’ve eaten red meat for months.” He later added in 2020, “I do eat cheese, I have to say, and I eat fish. But by and large, I’ve become much more vegetarian over the past few years than I thought I would ever be.”

In a 2023 episode of Planet Earth III titled Human, Attenborough spoke out about the environmental impact of animal agriculture and encouraged people to adopt a more plant-based way of eating. “If we shift away from eating meat and dairy and move towards a plant-based diet, then the sun’s energy goes directly into growing our food,” he explained. “And because that’s so much more efficient, we could still produce enough to feed us, but do so using a quarter of the land.”

In his book, A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future, Attenborough also reflected on humanity’s impact on the natural world and argued that moving toward a more plant-based future, while challenging, could have major benefits for the planet.

But Attenborough isn’t the only one to champion a mostly plant-based diet—many scientists and medical experts support it too. Research has linked reducing red meat intake with lower cancer risk, healthier cholesterol levels, and a reduced risk of coronary heart disease.

“Eating more than 18 ounces of red meat weekly can increase your cancer risk,” the American Institute of Cancer Research warns. “If you eat red meat, limit the consumption to no more than three portions a week or about 12-18 ounces (cooked). Eat little, if any, processed meat.”

If you want to live to 100 like Attenborough, you could swap out red meat for things like fish, chicken, nuts, beans, and lentils. Even simple, nutrient-rich options like tofu, tempeh, lentils, and mushrooms are great alternatives, as they give you plenty of protein and fiber, without the high levels of saturated fat.

Attenborough also credits his longevity to staying physically active and spending time in nature—two more habits that are also widely supported by scientific research.

On his birthday, Attenborough received thousands of well-wishes from around the world via a BBC tribute on Instagram. One person wrote, “Please let this man live forever,” while another commented, “Aren’t we lucky we’ve had him for 100 years so far!?”

Sir David Attenborough turned 100 on May 8, 2026, after an 80-year career spent exploring and championing the natural world.

 

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He credits a mostly plant-based diet as one of the secrets to his long and healthy life.

David Attenborough: Instagram

Source: Limit Consumption of Red and Processed Meat

Related Articles:

Remembering Sir David Attenborough’s Predictions for 2030 and Onwards Ahead of His 100th Birthday

Sir David Attenborough Is Turning 100 With a Celebration of His Genre-Defining Work

Woman Who Lived to 116 Credited These Two Things She Ate Every Day as the Secret to Her Longevity

Study Finds Plant-Based Diets Protect Against Digestive Cancers

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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