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Artist Spends 6 Years Crafting 300,000 Paper Quills for Massive Portrait of Planet Earth

By Sara Barnes on June 11, 2026

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

Artist Alinn Akhmetbek uses paper to explore facets of our world. The material is manipulated to express concepts of humanity and ecology, such as reconciling our treatment of the planet with our connection to it. These ideas are the basis for her recently completed work titled 72 Voices of Earth. The paper art is a view of our planet from space, done on a massive scale. Each element of our swirling world is crafted using the paper quilling technique, in which strips are rolled and arranged into a composition—in this case, 72 panels of quilling making one whole. Admiring the handiwork can be done in two distinct ways: up close, where the individual colors and rolls of paper are visible, and from afar (preferably from above), overlooking continents, clouds, and the deep blue ocean.

Paper is a fragile material, easily torn to shreds. The idea of using it to recreate the planet, which is also delicate, invites us to reflect on the two similarities. How can we make positive change? What is our responsibility toward the future? But beyond self-reflection, there are two interconnected concepts behind 72 Voices of Earth. “The first centers on the number 72,” Akhmetbek explains, “a reference to the astronomical phenomenon of axial precession, in which Earth’s rotational axis shifts by approximately one degree every 72 years. The installation’s 72 panels transform this scientific principle into a symbolic system, where each fragment operates as an individual ‘voice’ within a larger planetary narrative.”

The second conceptual pillar relates paper quilling to the spiral form. A spiral is a fundamental structure of nature, found in everything from DNA, to shells, to water currents, to galaxies. “The spiral becomes a metaphor,” Akhmetbek shares, “for continuity, interconnectedness, and the underlying order governing both the natural world and human existence.”

72 Voices of Earth was a monumental undertaking. There are more than 300,000 paper quills that make up the Earth, all hand-rolled over the course of six years. The final artwork measures 448 square feet and is being reviewed by Guinness World Records for the title of the largest paper quilling mosaic image of Earth.

While the artwork has a message with broad appeal, there’s a personal component, too. “This project became a symbol of persistence and believing in an idea even when it takes years to complete,” Akhmetbek tells My Modern Met. “For six years, I rolled every paper quill by hand and continued working on it piece by piece. I think protecting our planet works the same way-it also needs care, patience, responsibility, and many small actions repeated over time.”

Artist Alinn Akhmetbek created more than 300,000 paper quills to complete her massive artwork titled 72 Voices of Earth.

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

It was a monumental undertaking and contains 72 panels of over 300,000 paper quills.

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

Everything was hand-rolled over the course of six years.

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

The final artwork measures 448 square feet and is being reviewed by Guinness World Records for the title of the largest paper quilling mosaic image of Earth.

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

Paper Quilling Art of the Earth by Alina Akhmetbek

Watch the assembly of 72 Voices of Earth:

Alinn Ahmetbek: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alinn Ahmetbek.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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