Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Paper Quilling Artist Celebrates Courage of Refugees in a Fiery Masterpiece

By Margherita Cole on July 20, 2022
Phoenix Project by Yulia Brodksaya

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

As the war in Ukraine continues, many refugees have had to flee their home country and find safety elsewhere. Bogdan Rohulskyi was one such person, who escaped the conflict by arriving in England. There, he made an unexpected friendship—which blossomed into a creative collaboration—with paper quilling artist Yulia Brodskaya.

It turned out that Rohulskyi was a trained videographer, a skill that Brodskaya had been interested in for a long time as a way to showcase some of the three-dimensionality of her art in a new way. “For ages I've been thinking that my home-made mobile videos do not allow online viewers to fully see and experience the three-dimensionality of my paper art; the play of light and shadows which changes the way a paper artwork is perceived in a given moment,” Brodskaya tells My Modern Met. “Bogdan brought his unique vision to the table (covered with tiny paper cuttings like every other surface in my studio); he created short video stories presenting several of my favorite paper portraits in the best light, literally.”

As their partnership took flight, Brodskaya also embarked on a new paper quilling artwork, entitled Phoenix. Made with yellow, orange, and red strips of paper that she arranges against a dark background, it depicts a portrait of a young woman merged with the body of a fire-breathing phoenix bird. “It seems symbolic because Bogdan's life in Ukraine has been burned to ashes, but from the ashes, a new chapter of his life is rising and beginning to take flight here in the UK,” she adds. And although Brodskaya does not like to attach explanations to her art—preferring that her viewers find their own meaning—she mentions that “this portrait is about coming into your personal power: every time you take courage to follow your heart and your true self, the fire of the phoenix gets stronger…until it is no longer possible to suppress it… Phoenix comes out in its full glory to purify and burn down everything that no longer serves us.”

You can learn more about Brodskaya's paper quilling art by purchasing her book, Painting with Paper, and see what she’s working on next by following her on Instagram.

Pioneering paper quilling artist Yulia Brodskaya began a collaboration with Ukrainian videographer Bogdan Rohulskyi, who escaped the war in his home country.

Paper Quilling Art by Yulia Brodskaya

Inspired by the way he fearlessly began a new chapter in his life, Brodskaya began making a paper quilling piece entitled Phoenix.

Phoenix Project by Yulia Brodksaya

It celebrates people's personal power to follow their hearts and true selves.

Phoenix Project by Yulia BrodksayaPhoenix Project by Yulia BrodksayaPhoenix Project by Yulia Brodksaya

Yulia Brodskaya: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yulia Brodskaya.

Related Articles:

10 Amazing Paper Artists You Should Know

New Book Highlights the Experimental Genius of Contemporary Paper Art

Colorful 3D Paper Designs Beautifully Showcase Emotion

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Origami Artist Folds a Stone Angel Figure Using a Single Sheet of Paper
Origami: How the Ancient Art of Paper Folding Evolved Over Time and Continues to Inspire
Artist Cleverly Folds Paper and Canvas Into Expressive Faces in a Passionate Kiss
Ukrainian Paper Artist Shares What It’s Like Making Art in the Midst of the Russian Invasion
Paper Quilling Pioneer Is Auctioning One of Her Amazing Artworks as a Fundraiser for Ukraine
Artist Captures Different Animals’ Likeness in Lace-Patterned Paper Cutouts

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Numerous Strips of Colorful Paper Capture the Energy of Birds in Motion
Self-Taught Artist Creates His Own Paper Menagerie With Incredible Origami Animals
Ethereal Illumination Brings Three-Dimensional Cut-Paper Worlds to Life
Artist Creates Textured Landscapes by Wrinkling Cyanotype Paper
Artist Creates a Menagerie by Cutting Creatures From a Single Sheet of Paper
Amazing Hand-Cut Paper Art Mimics the Delicate Effect of Lace

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]