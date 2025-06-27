Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Artist Creates Intricate Paper Sculptures To Address Our Ongoing Climate Crisis

By Eva Baron on June 27, 2025
White, coral-like sculpture that resembles a tree

“Plasticum.” (Photo: Ana Brecevic)

For the French-Croatian artist Ana Brecevic, paper carries a paradox that she still finds fascinating, even after years of working with it. It’s a “fragile, almost ephemeral” medium, she explains, and yet has served as the “primary vehicle for human memory and knowledge” for millennia. Over time, Brecevic had a striking realization that would come to redefine her practice: landscapes are as delicate, flexible, and essential to humanity as paper is. It should come as no surprise, then, that the artist quickly began combining the two in her work.

“The delicacy of paper is a powerful metaphor for the fragility of ecosystems,” Brecevic tells My Modern Met. “It has allowed me to build textures and forms that echo nature with surprising emotional depth.”

That “emotional depth” is on full display in Brecevic’s paper art, which incorporates naturalistic imagery to stunning effect. In each piece, paper is manipulated into organic, chiseled architecture, depicting everything from sensitive bas-reliefs of flowers to a bird’s ruffled feathers. What has recently preoccupied Brecevic, however, is the ocean—after all, she spent countless summers in Croatia near the Adriatic Sea throughout her childhood.

“I was deeply shaped by the sea’s biodiversity and the way people lived in close rhythm with nature,” the artist says. “Over the years, I witnessed changes, disappearing fish, rising temperatures, and I began to feel a kind of quiet urgency.”

Now, Brecevic has translated that “quiet urgency” into Plasticum, a series that reflects upon the “silent pollution” of our oceans in an era of increased climate destruction.

“I often collect debris washed up on the shore, and I’ve become deeply saddened by the sheer volume of waste and microplastics scattered across the beach,” Brecevic explains.

It didn’t take long for Brecevic to “integrate collected plastic waste with intricate paper compositions,” resulting in coral-like structures that, she contends, “speak to both beauty and vulnerability.” When viewed from afar, Plasticum almost resembles a maze, its various branches intertwining with the small, colorful specks of plastic that are scattered and woven across the surface. Creating such a meticulous piece was, of course, tedious, seeing Brecevic “slowly and intuitively” handcrafting each layer. Retrospectively, the artist says, the process echoed that of an “ecosystem forming.”

“By transforming these discarded materials into something poetic, I hoped to invite reflection rather than guilt, and to highlight the strange coexistence of natural resilience and human impact,” she adds.

Even so, Brecevic warns that her artwork doesn’t seek to be “didactic,” nor does it aim to “illustrate problems or deliver solutions.” Instead, she hopes she can offer a “sensory and emotional experience,” something that can “reconnect viewers to the natural world.”

“If my art sparks awareness or care, even subtly, then it has done its work.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Brecevic’s website.

The French-Croatian artist Ana Brecevic uses paper to confront the realities of our ongoing climate crisis.

A red, coral-like sculpture

Photo: Ana Brecevic

A sculpture with a sea plant pinned to a white board

Photo: Ana Brecevic

Ana Brecevic's sculpture with plants pinned against a white backdrop

Photo: Ana Brecevic

Ana Brecevic flower sculpture

Photo: Ana Brecevic

Ana Brecevic preparing one of her sculptures

Photo: Marion Saupin

Throughout her work, Brecevic often incorporates natural forms with sculptural paper, reflecting upon issues like ocean pollution and ecosystem destruction.

Ana Brecevic's blue, coral-like sculpture

Photo: Ana Brecevic

Ana Brecevic's blue, coral-like sculpture

Photo: Ana Brecevic

Detail of the blue, coral-like sculpture

Photo: Ana Brecevic

Ana Brecevic's floral sculpture with a brown backdrop

Photo: Ana Brecevic

“If my art sparks awareness or care, even subtly, then it has done its work,” Brecevic says of her creative practice.

Detail of the sea plant sculpture

Photo: Ana Brecevic

Ana Brecevic's floral sculpture placed inside a box

Photo: Ana Brecevic

Ana Brecevic's floral sculpture beside its box

Photo: Ana Brecevic

Ana Brecevic preparing one of her sculptures

The artist preparing one of her sculptures. (Photo: Marion Saupin)

People admiring an Ana Brecevic piece

Photo: Antoine Marceau

Ana Brecevic: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ana Brecevic. Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

Related Articles:

Laser-Cut Paper Art Highlights the Stunning Intricacy of Living Organisms

Paper Artist Engineers Incredible Relief Sculptures Entirely by Hand

Multicolored Paper Art of the Human Microbiome Mimics Textures Found in Coral Reefs

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Laser-Cut Paper Art Highlights the Stunning Intricacy of Living Organisms
Artist Transforms Paper Into Intricate Sculptures Symbolizing Hope for a Harmonious World
Delicate Paper Sculptures Showcase the Beauty of Nature and Botany [Interview]
Artist Crafts Lifelike Paper Portraits of Parrots To Shine a Light on Threats Faced by Colorful Birds
This Artist Is Redefining the Ancient Art of Quilling by “Painting” With Paper
Artist Turns Old Cardboard Boxes Into 8-Foot-Tall Coral Reef Filled With Over 50 Marine Species

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Intricate Paper Sculptures Inspired By Shapes Found in Nature
Artist Transforms Discarded Books Headed for the Landfill Into Enchanting Portals
Japanese Artist Creates Moving Illustrations That Come to Life With Cleverly Placed Pull Tabs
Artists Turn Recycled Books Into Relief Sculptures by Carefully Cutting and Folding Each Page
Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Raise Awareness About Dangers of Coral Bleaching
Thought-Provoking Art Made With Ordinary White Sheets of Paper

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.