29 Spectacular Finalists of the 2026 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

The ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition has just announced its finalists, and the shortlisted images are truly breathtaking. For the 2026 edition of the contest, almost 4,000 photographs were submitted by both professional and amateur creatives from 66 countries around the world. Now, an expert panel of judges from the art and astronomy worlds have narrowed the search for a winner to 29 works across different categories.

The international competition celebrates all the beautiful ways that space makes itself present on our planet. This includes colorful auroras, such as the pink-hued one Samuel Morse photographed over Utah, and a supermoon crossing the Paris sunset, as captured by Martin Giraud.

The finalists also feature images of galaxies and planets, many of which were taken through painstaking planning, traveling, dedication, and determination. For example, Jakob Sahner drove deep into the Swiss Alps in the early morning, where he was rewarded with a striking image of Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon). Meanwhile, Tom Williams captured several views of Mars throughout the year, documenting how our neighboring planet changes as the seasons progress.

The competition, now in its 18th year, is run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich with support from astrophotography equipment company ZWO and in association with BBC Sky at Night Magazine. The overall champion will receive £10,000 ($13,467), while winners of all other categories and the ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year category will get a cash prize of £1,500 ($2,020). The special prize winners will receive £750 ($1,010), runners-up will each get £500 ($673), and auteurs of highly commended entries will walk away with £250 ($336).

The overall winner, as well as the first place of each category and two special prizes, will be announced at a ceremony on September 17. The next day, the winning images will be displayed in an exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in London alongside a selection of shortlisted photographs.

Check out the 29 shortlisted images for the 2026 ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition below.

The ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition has just announced its finalists, and the shortlisted images are truly breathtaking.

ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year.