Home / Environment

Over 600,000 Solar Panels Powered Super Bowl LVIII in Historic Green Milestone

By Jessica Stewart on February 12, 2024
Renewable Energy at Allegiant Stadium

Photo: fikrinafile/123RF

Kansas City Chiefs fans were over the moon when their team won last night's Super Bowl in a thrilling game that went into overtime. But for climate activists, the real victory happened behind the scenes. For the first time ever, the NFL's biggest game of the year was played in a stadium powered by 100% renewable energy.

Super Bowl LVIII was played in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the Las Vegas Raiders. In October 2023, the stadium announced that it had completely converted to renewable energy in partnership with NV Energy. All of the sustainable energy sources come from within Nevada and are used to power all of the stadium's events. According to a report by USA Today, part of that renewable energy comes from 621,000 solar panels installed in the Nevada desert.

The Super Bowl was certainly a high-wattage event, from the lights on the field that captured every pass that the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the 49ers' Brock Purdy made to the enormous setup for Usher's half-time spectacle. Luckily, the solar panel array was more than capable of producing enough power for the big event.

Renewable Energy at Allegiant Stadium

Photo: 4kclips/Depositphotos

According to NV Energy CEO Doug Cannon, the panels produce enough energy for 60,000 residences. In order for an event like the Super Bowl to run smoothly, the panels needed to produce 10 megawatts. That's enough power for 46,000 homes.

But electricity isn't the only way that Allegiant Stadium stays green. They also divert grass clippings to an onsite biomass machine for compost, divert cigarette waste from landfills and transform it into energy, and reuse, repurpose, or donate wastewater. And all that food that is generated by the stadium? They also have a program to collect food scraps that can be composted or turned into livestock feed.

All of this means that they are leading the charge in showing how we can continue to enjoy the entertainment we love while also lessening our impact on the planet.

Super Bowl LVIII was 100% powered by renewable energy thanks to an enormous solar array in the Nevada desert.

Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium converted to renewable energy in October 2023 and even has a large composting program on-site.

h/t: [USA Today]

Related Articles:

Watch Post Malone Sing an Acoustic Version of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl

13,000 Solar Panels Will Help Power JFK Airport’s ‘New Terminal One’

French Law Now Requires Large Parking Lots To Be Covered in Solar Panels

California Passes First Law in the Country to Require Solar Panels on New Homes

Arkansas School Installs Solar Panels to Save Millions On Energy and Pay Teachers More

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Klamath River Is Flowing Free for the First Time in a Century
Ukrainian Boxer Offers Words of Wisdom to Rival He Just Defeated
Canadian Conservation Group Buys Out Hunting Rights for B.C. Rainforest To Protect Indigenous Wildlife
What Are Rogue Waves? Learn About This Dangerous Ocean Phenomena
College Footballer Congratulates Former High School Teammate With Heartwarming Message After Game Loss
16-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Person to Ever Reach Finals at World Darts Championship

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fire-Scarred Redwoods Are Rebounding by Sprouting 1000-Year-Old Buds
New Plant Hardiness Map Confirms Gardener Suspicions That the U.S. Has Gotten Warmer
Brazil Pledges $204 Million To Restore Damaged Woodland in the Amazon Rainforest
Incredible Winners of the 2023 Environmental Photographer of the Year Highlight Our Planet’s Climate Struggles
Watch This Skydiver Perfectly Control Her Body To Execute a Thrilling Routine Inside a Wind Tunnel
Action-Packed Winners of the 2023 Red Bull Illume Image Quest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.