Watch Post Malone Sing an Acoustic Version of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl

By Regina Sienra on February 12, 2024
Post Malone Performing live on TSX Stage at Times Square. July 18, 2023, New York, USA: American rapper Austin Richard Post, known as Post Malone, is performing live at Times Square's TSX stage amidst severe weather with lots of fans crowding the Square .

The most memorable musical moments from the Super Bowl are usually the halftime shows; however, the pre-game ceremony also offers some sweeping performances. This year, Usher headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Reba McEntire sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and Andra Day performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Though they were all spectacular in their own way, Post Malone had a particularly moving performance . He amazed the crowd with his acoustic rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

The  lyrics for “America the Beautiful” were written by author, poet, and teacher Katharine Lee Bates in 1895, while the music was composed by church organist and choirmaster Samuel A. Ward in 1883. This centuries-old song has been part of the Super Bowl pre-game ceremony since 2009 and it was now Post Malone's opportunity to do it justice. With only his guitar in hand, the singer took to the field before the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl LVIII. Despite routinely filling arenas, the 28-year-old musician described the idea of performing at the Super Bowl as “nerve-wracking.”

In an interview with Apple Music ahead of the game, the singer said, “I’m very nervous, but excited, I’m excited. I don’t know, it’s just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage. And I’m just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got.” The 28-year-old musician, clad in a brown suede jacket, a large bolo tie, and blue jeans, took to the stage gave a performance he could be proud of. As a favorite among Gen Zers, he may have earned himself a few fans from older generations now.

Post Malone released his latest album, Austin, in July 2023. After the Super Bowl, he has a handful of tour dates lined up, including the Rolling Loud festival in Southern California and The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. To stay up to date with him, visit his website.

Post Malone amazed the crowd at Super Bowl LVIII with his acoustic rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Watch his performance below.

