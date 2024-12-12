Home / Inspiring

88-Year-Old Athens Marathon Runner Inspires Belief That “We Can All Do It”

By Emma Taggart on December 12, 2024

An 88-year-old Greek runner named Ploutarchos Pourliakas proves that it’s never too late to chase your dreams. On Sunday, November 10, he achieved an inspiring milestone by completing the 41st Athens Marathon—his 12th marathon to date.

The epic annual race, famously known as The Authentic, follows the legendary path of the Athenian messenger Pheidippides, who ran from the battlefield of Marathon to Athens over 2,500 years ago to deliver news of victory. Recognized as the original marathon course, the 42.195-kilometre (26.22-mile) race begins at the Tomb of Marathon and concludes at the iconic Panathenaic Stadium.

Inspired by his son, an ultramarathon runner, Ploutarchos Pourliakas began his running journey at the age of 73 in his hometown of Kastoria, northern Greece. This year, he completed The Authentic marathon for the 12th time, finishing the race in an impressive 6 hours and 31 minutes—18 minutes faster than his time last year. Moments after crossing the finish line, the spirited 88-year-old shared with a smile, “I feel younger than my 88 years.”

In order to keep fit, Pourliakas lives a healthy lifestyle and runs four to five kilometers daily and up to 20 kilometers on weekends. “I've never smoked. I don't indulge in excesses, I don't drink, I don't stay up late,” he reveals. “I eat in a balanced way, everything but in moderation. However, I do have a little ‘tsipouro’ (local drink) every day not as a drink, but as a medicine.”

The octogenarian runner often leaves people amazed, as many struggle to believe his age when they see him run. In response, Pourliakas says, “Why wouldn't you believe it? We all can do it. As long as we want to.”

