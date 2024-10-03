Tara Dower Makes History by Finishing the Appalachian Trail in the Fastest Known Time

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ⭐️Candy Mama⭐️ (@tara.dower)

The Appalachian Trail is an approximately 2,190-mile-long hiking trail that extends from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine, crossing 14 states. While it draws millions of visitors each year thanks to its scenic sights, hiking the entire trail is something only a few venture to do. As if traversing it from start to finish wasn't commendable enough, a woman named Tara Dower has made history by finishing the Appalachian Trail in the fastest known time ever.

The Appalachian Trail typically takes five to seven months to complete, but Dower did it in a fraction of that time. Averaging 55 miles per day, it took Dower a little over 40 days to complete the Appalachian Trail, keeping an approximate 4.5 mph pace, nonstop for 12 hours every day. The trail runner, who began her hike on the northern end of the trail on August 12, chronicled her journey on social media. Before starting, she said, “My hope is to inspire women and girls to go for that tough goal no matter if it’s with running or in life.”

The runner even celebrated her 31st birthday halfway through the route. “I’m spending my birthday running 58ish miles on my favorite trail with some great people,” she wrote. “Physically and mentally I feel amazing! Mornings are pretty tough for me though. Warming up and waking up takes around an hour but after that I’m moving! Lastly I’m finally in the triple digits!! I’m so happy to finally be in Virginia, my favorite state on the Appalachian Trail.”

On the evening of September 21, Dower completed the trail on Springer Mountain where her friends and family awaited to cheer her on. “40 days 18 hours 5 minutes,” Dower wrote on Instagram. “Finishing the Appalachian Trail in the fastest known time is a dream come true. If I’m to be honest I didn’t think it was possible. However, I had people on my crew who believed in my abilities and pushed me to my limits. Thats all it was.”

A feat of this size can't be achieved without some help, so Dower made sure to shout out all those involved. “Everyday waking up, getting on trail, doing my best and trusting @chumpchangefkt,” she added. “Incredibly thankful for ALL the crew, pacers, and friends who came out to help. It would have not been possible without y’all. My brain is still foggy and I’m still processing everything. There will be more in the coming days but for now thank you for all the support!!”

Ultimately, Dower hopes to inspire her fellow female hikers. “I know it seems daunting, but I think more women should go after this record,” she told Run Single Track. “I truly believe that women have—I’ve said it before—we have a special gift of endurance.”

