Home / Environment

French Law Now Requires Large Parking Lots To Be Covered in Solar Panels

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 21, 2022

Photo: TEAMJACKSON/Depositphotos

“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot,” lamented Joni Mitchell in her 1970 hit “Big Yellow Taxi.” An anthem dedicated to appreciating nature before it's gone, the words are as relevant 50 years later as when they were first sung. With much of the world very dependent on cars, parking lots fill landscapes around the world. The dark pavement absorbs the Sun's rays, creating heat islands which trap heat in urban areas. As long as the world has as many cars, we will have parking lots. However, a new French law is aiming to harness these hot spots by mandating large lots have solar panel rooftops.

The law, which just passed the French Senate, is part of President Macron's initiative to vastly expand France's wind and solar energy supply. As of July 1, 2023, lots with between 80 and 400 spaces have five years to add solar panels as “roofs” over the parking spaces. Lots with more than 400 spaces must be covered in solar panels within three years. At least 50% of the surface of these large lots must be covered. The largest parking lots in transit and shopping areas will produce the most energy, while historic areas and lots for tall trucks are exempt from the new initiative.

The parking lot panels are expected to generate up to 11 gigawatts of energy. This is equivalent to the power of 10 nuclear reactors. The government is also considering installing solar panels in other unused or creative spaces. SNCF—the French railroad system—plans to load their stations with panels, too. By 2050, the government plans to implemenet 50 new wind farms to further power the nation. While installing solar panels might be a big task—and many of the details are yet to be hammered out—surely this is a step to make Joni Mitchell and any environmentalist smile.

A new French law will require all parking lots for 80 or more cars to have solar panels above the parking spaces.

Photo: DIMARIK/Depositphotos

h/t: [Electrek]

Related Articles:

Bring Your Broken Electronics to a “Repair Cafe” To Save Money and the Environment

Sir David Attenborough Makes ”Urgent Final Plea” for the Future of Our Planet

Student Designs 3D-Printed Robot Fish That Filters Microplastics From Water

Bus Stops Across Europe Are Getting “Living Roofs” To Help Bees Thrive

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Glasgow Nightclub Turns Dancers’ Body Heat Into Thermal Energy
Solar Power Saves India Billions in Fuel Costs in the First Half of 2022
Bring Your Broken Electronics to a “Repair Cafe” To Save Money and the Environment
Sir David Attenborough Makes ”Urgent Final Plea” for the Future of Our Planet
Scientists Say Not to Bag Your Raked Leaves This Fall
Student Designs 3D-Printed Robot Fish That Filters Microplastics From Water

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Wax Worms Can Break Down Plastic With Their Saliva
Bus Stops Across Europe Are Getting “Living Roofs” To Help Bees Thrive
Experts Recognize Bicycles as the Future of Sustainability in Cities
College Students Found Company to Turn Glass Into Sand and Rebuild Coastline
Floating Contra-Rotating Wind Turbines That Can Produce Double the Energy
Patagonia’s Founder Gives Up Ownership of $3 Billion Company to Help Fight Climate Change

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.