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This Mexico City Museum Holds Diego Rivera’s Expansive Pre-Columbian Artifact Collection

By Regina Sienra on May 15, 2026
Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Late Mexican painter Diego Rivera is best known for his work advancing Mexican muralism, one of the most politically charged art movements of the 20th century. But he was also an avid collector of pre-Columbian art, urged by a need to protect his ancestors creative output. The Anahuacalli Museum, whose name means “house surrounded by water,” is located in the southern edge of Mexico City. It houses Rivera’s expansive collection, honoring both the artist’s vision and Mexico’s cultural legacy.

The main building of the Anahuacalli Museum was also designed by Rivera, serving as further proof of the many facets of his artistry. Made of volcanic stone, its unique structure mixes Teotihuacan and Mayan building techniques with Rivera’s distinctive vision. Even the building’s ceiling panels are works of art themselves, showcasing Rivera’s experiments, which blended art with architecture.

Brought to life in collaboration with his daughter, architect Ruth Rivera, and fellow artist and renaissance man Juan O’Gorman, the Anahuacalli Museum opened its doors on September 18, 1964. Across its 23 galleries, visitors can take in the 2,500 pieces from a collection of 60,000 artifacts.

Rather than simply presenting this assortment like an archaeology exhibit, the museum aims to create an artistic experience, reminding the public about the merit of the works beyond their historical context. “I am returning to the people whatever I was able to salvage from their ancestors’ artistic legacy,” Rivera has said about his collection.

In addition to his personal collection, the museum holds some of Rivera’s own sketches, allowing visitors to take a peek inside the artist’s creative process and vision on a scale that’s almost opposite to that of his towering murals. The museum also welcomes temporary contemporary art exhibits, establishing a creative dialogue between the past and the present.

If you’re ever in Mexico City, the museum is located at Museo 150, San Pablo Tepetlapa, Coyoacán, and opens from Tuesday through Sunday, except for holidays. To learn more and plan your visit, check out Anahuacalli Museum’s website.

The Anahuacalli Museum, in Mexico City, houses Diego Rivera’s expansive collection of pre-Columbian artifacts, honoring both his artistic vision and Mexico’s cultural legacy.

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli. © D. R. Bank of Mexico, trustee in the Trust related to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli. © D. R. Bank of Mexico, trustee in the Trust related to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli. © D. R. Bank of Mexico, trustee in the Trust related to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli. © D. R. Bank of Mexico, trustee in the Trust related to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli pre-columbian collection

Photo: Courtesy of Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli

Museo Anahuacalli: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli.

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Take a Peek Inside Frida Kahlo’s Personal Mexican Sanctuary in New Book

Valuable Art Collection Featuring Frida Kahlo Set To Leave Mexico Sparks Concern in Art Community

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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