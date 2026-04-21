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Get a Peek Into the Newly Opened David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

By Sara Barnes on April 21, 2026
LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has just celebrated the opening of its new David Geffen Galleries. On April 19, 2026, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, visitors were welcomed into the space, marking the end of the 20-year story of development, construction, and fundraising to build the breathtaking wing. Now, it’s the beginning of the new home for the institution’s permanent collection.

Renowned architect Peter Zumthor designed the building, opting for an organic, sculptural volume that includes a 900-foot-long horizontal, glass-and-concrete structure curving along Hancock Park and across from the city’s famed Wilshire Boulevard. The elevated main floor offers a reprieve from Los Angeles’ notorious traffic, lifting almost 30 feet above street level. Exhibition spaces range from terrace galleries dotting the perimeter to interiors with floor-to-ceiling glass panels, in addition to areas outfitted with custom curtains that shield light-sensitive artworks from the sun.

Within the space is a truly open concept, with no prescribed way to navigate it. This is by design, as is its curatorial presentation. All artworks in the new gallery are located on the same level, intended to place the objects on equal footing and demonstrate that no precedence is given to any culture, tradition, or era. Visitors are instead encouraged to find their own path, based on their whims and curiosity, and discover endless new ways to view LACMA’s collection of 155,000 objects spanning 6,000 years.

The David Geffen Galleries has an inaugural exhibition on view and reflects the collaborative work of 45 curators to fill the 110,000-square-foot space. They chose to organize the artwork by way of water, using the Pacific, Indian, Atlantic Oceans, and the Mediterranean Sea to connect cultures and tell the stories that span these great bodies. In turn, they marry objects across time and space. Beyond mining its permanent collection are four new commissioned artworks specific to the galleries, including Do Ho Suh’s Jagyeon Hall, Gyeongbok Palace, which features Suh’s signature ghost-like aesthetic recreating a to-scale section of the Joseon royal palace in Seoul.

The new galleries are in LACMA member previews until May 3. To learn more about visiting the museum and becoming a member, head to its LACMA’s website.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has just had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new David Geffen Galleries. Visitors were welcomed into the space on April 19, 2026.

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

Renowned architect Peter Zumthor designed the building, opting for an organic, sculptural volume that includes a 900-foot-long horizontal, glass-and-concrete structure.

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Exterior view northeast from Wilshire Boulevard with Chris Burden’s Urban Light (2008) in foreground, David Geffen Galleries at LACMA, art © Chris Burden/licensed by The Chris Burden Estate and Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, photo © Iwan Baan

Exhibition spaces range from terrace galleries dotting the perimeter to interiors with floor-to-ceiling glass panels.

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

Within the space is a truly open concept, with no prescribed way to navigate it. This is by design, as is its curatorial presentation.

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

All artworks in the new gallery are located on the same level, intended to place the objects on equal footing and demonstrate that no precedence is given to any culture, tradition, or era.

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

Visitors are encouraged to find their own path, based on their whims and curiosity, and discover endless new ways to view LACMA’s collection of 155,000 objects spanning 6,000 years.

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

The David Geffen Galleries has an inaugural exhibition on view and reflects the collaborative work of 45 curators to fill the 110,000-square-foot space.

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

They chose to organize the artwork by way of water, using the Pacific, Indian, Atlantic Oceans, and the Mediterranean Sea to connect cultures and tell the stories that span these great bodies.

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Installation view of the inaugural presentation in the David Geffen Galleries, April 2026, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

LACMA David Geffen Galleries

Exterior view southeast toward Wilshire Boulevard with Tony Smith’s Smoke (1967) in foreground, David Geffen Galleries at LACMA, art © Tony Smith Estate/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, photo © Iwan Baan

LACMA:  Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by LACMA.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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