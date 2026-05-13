Haunting and Hopeful Images Win the 2026 Environmental Photography Award

The winners of the 2026 Environmental Photography Award reveal a planet caught between fragility and resilience. Organized annually by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the competition celebrates photographers using their cameras to spotlight the urgent environmental issues shaping the world today.

Selected from roughly 10,000 submissions, this year’s winning images span five categories—Changemakers, Forests, Humanity vs Nature, Ocean, and Polar Regions. Together, they document everything from wildlife trafficking and climate disasters to moments of breathtaking beauty in the natural world.

Taking the competition’s top honor is wildlife photojournalist Britta Jaschinski for Handprint on Sea Turtle, which also won the Changemakers category. At first glance, the image feels almost peaceful. A green sea turtle glides through dark water illuminated by an eerie neon glow. But under ultraviolet light, a faint human handprint becomes visible across the turtle’s shell.

The photograph was created using forensic techniques developed to help combat wildlife trafficking, transforming scientific evidence into something hauntingly poetic. Rather than showing direct violence, Jaschinski’s image quietly reveals the traces humans leave behind on vulnerable species.

The Forests category winner, Spirits of the Falls by Arnaud Farré, offers a very different mood. Wrapped in mist and cascading water, the rainforest scene feels almost mythical. Dense greenery disappears into soft fog while waterfalls cut through the landscape, emphasizing both the beauty and vulnerability of forest ecosystems threatened by climate change and deforestation.

One of the competition’s most emotional images won the Public Award. Koalas are Dying for You to Slow Down by Doug Gimesy shows a fallen koala stranded on a road after a tragic hit and run situation. This heartbreaking image is a haunting reminder of human impact in natural environments. Speeding and reckless driving are huge threats to the iconic Australian marsupials.

Fernando Faciole’s Born for the Ocean, Fated to the Flames won the Humanity vs Nature category with its eye-opening image of shark fins being scorched. The hunting and trading of shark fins is both illegal and devastating to the balance of the ocean ecosystem. As one of the main threats to marine biodiversity, shark fins are confiscated by authorities. In this image, they were taken in Brazil and since they are biological materials, they have to be burned.

Henley Spiers earned the Ocean category prize for Shearwater’s Dilemma, an image bursting with movement beneath the surface of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. At the center of a swirling school of lanternfish, a wedge-tailed shearwater appears nearly swallowed by the chaos of the feeding event unfolding around it. Silver fish ripple through the water in dense formations while predators circle from every direction, creating a scene that feels both frantic and strangely elegant.

Meanwhile, Vadim Makhorov’s The Gathering, winner of the Polar Regions category, captures wildlife surviving in one of Earth’s harshest environments. Animals cluster together across a vast snow-covered landscape that stretches endlessly into the distance. The immense scale of the frozen terrain emphasizes both the isolation of polar ecosystems and their growing vulnerability as global temperatures continue to rise.

In Up is Down, which received both an Ocean category runner-up distinction and the Student’s Choice Award, Arnaud Farré photographs a humpback whale and calf from above as they dive beneath the ocean surface. Only their tails remain visible inside a circular ripple known as a “fluke print,” creating an image that feels almost abstract.

Another standout photograph, Shane Gross’ Better than Gold, transforms a dense underwater feeding event into something painterly. Thousands of fish shimmer beneath the surface, blurring the line between documentary photography and abstraction.

Now in its sixth year, the Environmental Photography Award continues to demonstrate how photography can turn environmental crises into deeply human stories. Rather than relying solely on spectacle, many of this year’s winning images draw power from quieter moments—small gestures, fleeting encounters, and subtle traces of humanity’s impact on the natural world.

The shortlisted works will be exhibited in Monaco before traveling internationally as part of the award’s touring exhibition. A companion book featuring all selected photographs will also be published later this year.

Scroll down to view the complete set of winning images and some worthy runners up from the 2026 Environmental Photography Award.

This year’s Environmental Photography Award is organized into five categories: Changemakers, Forests, Humanity vs Nature, Ocean, and Polar Regions.

Winning photographs document everything from mist-covered rainforests to fragile marine ecosystems and human impact on nature.

Together, the award-winning images reveal a world shaped by both environmental destruction and the resilience of wildlife struggling to survive it.

Environmental Photography Award: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco.