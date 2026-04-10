Immersive teamLab Museum and Wetlands Expansion Coming To Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

At Gardens by the Bay, the future already feels surreal. The award-winning gardenscape in Singapore boasts towering Supertrees that glow against the night sky, while mist drifts through the Cloud Forest and vibrant blooms greet visitors at every turn. Now, the iconic destination is preparing for one of its boldest reinventions yet: a sweeping expansion known as Wetlands by the Bay that blends immersive art, ecology, and community spaces into a single experience.

At the center of this new chapter is a flagship museum by teamLab. Known for boundary-pushing digital installations, the collective continues to rethink how audiences engage with art. However, this will not be a traditional museum. Instead of simply walking through galleries, visitors will move through a fluid environment where art unfolds across water and vegetation in open space. The 12,000-square-meter (almost 130,000-square-foot) venue will sit within a larger wetlands landscape, and guests will explore it by kayak. As they drift along a controlled waterway, projections will shimmer across mangroves and reflect off the surface below. Because the installations respond to movement, no two visits will feel the same.

Wetlands by the Bay will reshape the surrounding landscapes. The existing Kingfisher Wetlands will nearly triple in size, becoming a 5-hectare (12.4-acre) habitat filled with mangroves and tens of thousands of plans. In addition, elevated boardwalks will guide visitors through the space while protecting the environment. Along the way, guests can pause at quiet viewpoints, where they may spot birds, aquatic life, and subtle ecosystem changes. Altogether, the design reflects a growing focus on biodiversity and positions the gardens as a model for sustainable cities.

Beyond the natural elements, the expansion will also introduce new spaces for gathering. For instance, a canopy-level boardwalk will stretch above the wetlands, offering wide views of greenery and water below. At the same time, an open lawn will host events and public programs. Along the waterfront, new dining spots will overlook the mangroves and Marina Reservoir, so even a simple meal becomes immersive. To improve accessibility, a new bridge will connect different parts of the gardens and encourage visitors to explore more freely. The project is set to open progressively from late 2028, with different elements debuting in phases.

Since opening in 2012, Gardens by the Bay has redefined the idea of a public garden by merging horticulture, architecture, and technology. As a result, the space feels both futuristic and grounded in nature. With this expansion, the gardens push that vision even further by inviting visitors to participate rather than simply observe.

Soon, guests will glide through curated landscapes instead of walking past them. Ultimately, moving through shifting light as greenery surrounds them and water quietly flows nearby, allowing the boundary between art and nature to dissolve.

Gardens by the Bay announced a major expansion that will introduce a new wetland landscape and immersive experiences.

A flagship museum by teamLab will let visitors explore digital art by moving through water-filled environments.

The project will transform the gardens into a more connected, eco-focused destination blending art, nature, and community spaces.

Gardens by the Bay: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permissions to feature photos by Garden by the Bay.