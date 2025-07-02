Astrophotographer Braves Scorching Heat To Take “Once in a Lifetime” Photo of ISS Transit

This isn't Andrew McCarthy‘s first photo of the International Space Station (ISS) transiting the sun, but it might be his most memorable. In late June, the talented astrophotographer traveled to the Arizona desert to photograph the transit. What he didn't expect was to also capture a large solar flare shooting from the sun's surface. Calling it a “one-in-a-million shot,” the image is truly a mixture of skill and chance.

Taking him completely by surprise, getting the solar flare and the ISS was something he hadn't planned for. Perhaps it was a cosmic reward for braving the desert's sweltering temperatures, which reached up to 121°F. The scorching temperatures required a lot of planning to keep his equipment safe, but for McCarthy it was well worth it to take “one of the most rewarding shots of my career.”

“To get this shot, I risked heatstroke by traveling during an excessive heat warning,” he told PetaPixel. “I had to bring several ice packs to put under my computers and sensitive electronics, and run thermoelectric coolers on my cameras. I brought an entire cooler full of water and managed to drink all of it!”

Once he was back in the safety of his own home, McCarthy was able to process the frames he shot and stack the final composition. Titled Kardashev Dreams, it represents “our first steps to being a much greater civilization,” according to the photographer. The piece is now available as a print on his website for anyone who wants to hang it in their home.

Scroll down for the close-up view, as well as McCarthy's behind-the-scenes video. And be sure to follow Andrew McCarthy on Instagram to stay updated on his astrophotography adventures.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy took a “one-in-a-million” photo of the ISS transiting the sun during a solar flare.

See the scorching desert heat he braved to carry about his project.

