Rare Red Sprites, Milky Way, and Southern Liguts All Captured in One Spectacular Photo

By Jessica Stewart on October 28, 2025

Dan Zafra Red Sprites Aurora Milky Way

We’ve seen some fantastic photos of red sprites, but photographer Dan Zafra has given us something we’ve never seen before—red sprites, the Milky Way, the Aurora Australis, and a comet all in the same image. Zafra, who runs the photography and travel blog Capture the Atlas, came upon the incredible moment while traveling in New Zealand.

Zafra, who was in New Zealand on a photography tour, returned to the Clay Cliffs, a location he’d scouted several years earlier to get the shot. Though the forecast called for clouds, he decided to forge ahead and, in the end, was rewarded handsomely. Red sprites are intense electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorms. On their own, they are already rare; but, to capture them in the same frame with so many other celestial happenings is extraordinary.

“What made that night truly unforgettable wasn’t just the sprites,” shares Zafra. “They were happening right beside the setting Milky Way, while a faint Aurora Australis glowed to the south—and, when zooming in, we could even spot Comet SWAN shining as a tiny green point near the horizon.”

In addition to the still picture, Zafra also put together a striking time-lapse video that shows the entire event as it unfolds. In it we can see the red sprites fleetingly flash underneath the starry sky. The thrilling moment was something special for Zafra, who is still coming down from the excitement of the event.

In the end, his photo is not only a testament to the wonders of the night sky, but also proof that patience and passion can sow great rewards. Scroll down for close up images of the sprites, as well as Zafra’s time-lapse video.

Dan Zafra witnessed some rare red sprites while in New Zealand.

Red sprites in New Zealand by Dan Zafra

Red sprites in New Zealand by Dan Zafra

What made them even more special was their appearance with the Milky Way and the Southern Lights.

Dan Zafra: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dan Zafra.

