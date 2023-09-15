Backyard astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy is willing to do whatever it takes to get the shot that he's after. And, in the case of his latest photo, that could even mean traveling to a remote location to set up his equipment on the side of the road. The results were well worth it, as he came away with what he calls “the most science-fiction photo” that he's ever taken.

McCarthy has taken many photographs of the ISS transit, but to make this photo happen, he needed to leave his house at 2 a.m. to make the hour-long drive and set up everything before the event occurred at 6 a.m. “That’s hard for an astrophotographer who is used to staying up late and sleeping in until 10,” he jokes.

Since transits occur in a split second, McCarthy set up two telescopes to ensure that he wouldn't miss the big moment. Luckily, both telescopes managed to capture the transit, which gave McCarthy a wealth of images to work with when creating the final photograph.

Titled From Kepler with Love, the image is a testament to McCarthy's love for the stars and dedication to his craft. For all the difficulties in taking the photos, from long drives to being hassled by locals, it's well worth his time if it allows him to share his passion with others.

“We’re at a time when we’re so divided, that being able to collectively come together and appreciate the beauty of our universe could be a step towards uniting us,” he shares.

From Kepler with Love is available as a limited edition print on McCarthy's website, so you can have a piece of outer space right in your own home.

Backyard astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy recently captured the International Space Station passing in front of the moon.

An ISS transit happens in less than a second, so there is little room for error.

My latest lunar transit photo is available to subscribers in about 2 hours, who will also get early access to the limited edition print. This is the most science-fiction looking shot I've ever captured. Sharing the source video to try and stay ahead of the “CGI” comments pic.twitter.com/357Rd1dnWI — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) September 13, 2023

To capture the event, which occurred at 6 a.m., he had to drive to a remote location and set up on the side of the road.

He used two telescopes to ensure that he wouldn't miss the big moment.

Luckily, all of his planning paid off, and he was able to capture what he considers “the most science-fiction photo” he's ever taken.

