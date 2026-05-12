How 20 Minutes Can Improve Your Creativity and Build Real Artistic Skills

Here’s a secret about making art: you don’t have to block hours out of your day to improve your skills. Consistent art sessions, as short as 20 minutes, can add up to real skill-building. That’s a relief, especially if you want to exercise your creativity but have limited time during your day. You can easily replace 20 minutes of doom-scrolling on your phone with an art session and feel better for it.

There are a few benefits of short art sessions. One is a lack of excuses. Spending 20 minutes a day on art sounds much more manageable than even an hour, which makes it easier to commit to—and harder to ignore. This leads to a second benefit: consistency. When you’re consistent with your practice, it becomes a habit. You’ll find that when you haven’t drawn or painted that day, something is missing. And finally, the more you practice, the more small goals you’ll achieve. It will give you momentum to keep going and build your skills.

If you’re looking for a place to start your art-making journey, visit My Modern Met Academy. Our e-learning platform has classes ranging from drawing and painting to crafting and photography, and all courses are broken up into bite-sized lessons. You can watch one session a day and practice what you learned.

Check out all of our online classes and enroll today.

You don’t have to block hours out of your day to improve your skills. Consistent art sessions, as short as 20 minutes, can add up to real skill-building.

My Modern Met Academy is a perfect place to start your art-making journey.

Our e-learning platform has a variety of classes, and all courses are broken up into bite-sized lessons. Check out some of what we offer:

Introduction to Watercolor Painting

Learn all the skills necessary to begin using watercolor paint. Discover everything from wet-on-wet to dry brushing. Enroll in Introduction to Watercolor Painting.

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

In this mixed-media painting class, you’ll learn techniques to create your own piece of abstract realist art. Enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting

Dive into contemporary landscape painting using acrylics with artist Luiza Niechoda. Enroll in Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting.

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Learn the fundamentals of drawing and gain the confidence to sketch any subject you like. Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

In bite-sized lessons, this portrait drawing course will break down one of the most complex subjects—the human face—into something simple and approachable. Enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like.

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes

Throw out the reference photo and start sketching beautiful landscapes and architecture when you master the art of freehand perspective. Enroll in Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes.

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

In this class, you’ll learn how to press a variety of flowers and transform the blooms into stunning, one-of-a-kind botanical art. Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Learn how to take a soulful portrait of your dog in a studio setting with the help of a renowned pet photographer. Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories

Stretch your embroidery skills by sketching a scene incorporating watercolor paint into your projects. Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

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