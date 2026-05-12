Home / Classes / Academy

How 20 Minutes Can Improve Your Creativity and Build Real Artistic Skills

By Sara Barnes on May 12, 2026

Here’s a secret about making art: you don’t have to block hours out of your day to improve your skills. Consistent art sessions, as short as 20 minutes, can add up to real skill-building. That’s a relief, especially if you want to exercise your creativity but have limited time during your day. You can easily replace 20 minutes of doom-scrolling on your phone with an art session and feel better for it.

There are a few benefits of short art sessions. One is a lack of excuses. Spending 20 minutes a day on art sounds much more manageable than even an hour, which makes it easier to commit to—and harder to ignore. This leads to a second benefit: consistency. When you’re consistent with your practice, it becomes a habit. You’ll find that when you haven’t drawn or painted that day, something is missing. And finally, the more you practice, the more small goals you’ll achieve. It will give you momentum to keep going and build your skills.

If you’re looking for a place to start your art-making journey, visit My Modern Met Academy. Our e-learning platform has classes ranging from drawing and painting to crafting and photography, and all courses are broken up into bite-sized lessons. You can watch one session a day and practice what you learned.

Check out all of our online classes and enroll today.

You don’t have to block hours out of your day to improve your skills. Consistent art sessions, as short as 20 minutes, can add up to real skill-building.

My Modern Met Academy is a perfect place to start your art-making journey.

My Modern Met Academy Gift Certificates

Our e-learning platform has a variety of classes, and all courses are broken up into bite-sized lessons. Check out some of what we offer:

 

Introduction to Watercolor Painting

Learn all the skills necessary to begin using watercolor paint. Discover everything from wet-on-wet to dry brushing. Enroll in Introduction to Watercolor Painting.

 

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

In this mixed-media painting class, you’ll learn techniques to create your own piece of abstract realist art. Enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

 

Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting

Dive into contemporary landscape painting using acrylics with artist Luiza Niechoda. Enroll in Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting.

 

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Learn the fundamentals of drawing and gain the confidence to sketch any subject you like. Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

 

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

In bite-sized lessons, this portrait drawing course will break down one of the most complex subjects—the human face—into something simple and approachable. Enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like.

 

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes

Throw out the reference photo and start sketching beautiful landscapes and architecture when you master the art of freehand perspective. Enroll in Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes.

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

In this class, you’ll learn how to press a variety of flowers and transform the blooms into stunning, one-of-a-kind botanical art. Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

 

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Learn how to take a soulful portrait of your dog in a studio setting with the help of a renowned pet photographer. Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

 

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories

Stretch your embroidery skills by sketching a scene incorporating watercolor paint into your projects. Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

5 Drawing Fundamentals That Will Help You Be a Stellar Sketcher

3 Online Portrait Drawing Classes Teaching Distinctly Different Ways To Draw the Face

Celebrate Drawing Day With These Amazing and Inspiring Online Art Classes

Want To Start Drawing With Colored Pencils? This Beginner’s Guide Makes It Easy

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Who Has Mastered Realistic Drawing Shares His Tips and Tricks in Online Classes
Exploring the Differences Between Ink and Watercolor: What’s Right for You?
5 Ways To Stay Motivated When You’re Learning a New Creative Skill
This Class Teaches You How To Paint Realistic Flowers in Watercolor (Even if You Think You Can’t)
Artist Turns Travel Memories Into Mixed Media Embroidery—and Shows You How
7 Creative Skills You Can Learn From Home With Online Classes

More on My Modern Met

This Relaxing Online Class Is a Fun and Educational Way To Make Nature-Inspired Art
Mixed-Media or Single-Medium Art: How To Find the Style That Works for You
Here’s What You Actually Need To Know Before Starting Watercolor Painting
5 Drawing Fundamentals That Will Help You Be a Stellar Sketcher
How To Turn Fresh Flowers Into Timeless Works of Botanical Art
Valentine’s Day Sale: Save 15% on Classes at My Modern Met Academy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.