Immersive Ocean Mural Transports You Under the Sea When You Step Indoors

By Sara Barnes on September 22, 2021
Ocean Mural Painting

Artist Ania Amador has brought the ocean indoors with a stunning mural of the sea. Using spray paint and the power of perspective, she has transformed a room into an underwater seascape complete with marine life and flora. The piece extends from floor to ceiling—and then some—creating the feeling that you’re standing on the ocean floor and looking up as the sun illuminates the rippling waves above you. It complements the placement of the room, which has an ocean view.

This incredible mural isn’t the first time we’ve marveled at Amador’s work. Previously, we’ve been mesmerized by her ability to turn a swimming pool into a place that’s out of this world. The pool challenged her to use every part of its surface, from the bottom of it to the steps. The ocean ceiling mural has a similar demand and was completed in about 40 hours over the course of 10 days.

“Incorporating the ceiling, corners, and multiple planes was a challenge, but I am glad I went for it, as it created an immersive experience,” she tells My Modern Met. “The time-lapse video allows me to share the unfolding with others and give tips along the way. This has been an amazing way to connect with other artists and inspire everyone to explore their creative sides.”

Scroll down to watch Amador’s time-lapse video of her ocean ceiling mural and see more photos of the amazing space. To see what she’s up to next, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

Artist Ania Amador created an interior mural painting that transports you under the sea.

Immersive Mural Art of Ocean SceneImmersive Mural Art of Ocean Scene

The immersive artwork creates the feeling that you're standing on the ocean floor.

Immersive Mural Art of Ocean ScenePanoramic Image of an Ocean Mural Painting

Watch Amador paint this mural—which took 40 hours over the course of 10 days—in a mesmerizing time-lapse video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ania Amador (@aniaamador)

Ania Amador: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ania Amador.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.