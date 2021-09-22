Immersive Ocean Mural Transports You Under the Sea When You Step Indoors

Artist Ania Amador has brought the ocean indoors with a stunning mural of the sea. Using spray paint and the power of perspective, she has transformed a room into an underwater seascape complete with marine life and flora. The piece extends from floor to ceiling—and then some—creating the feeling that you’re standing on the ocean floor and looking up as the sun illuminates the rippling waves above you. It complements the placement of the room, which has an ocean view.

This incredible mural isn’t the first time we’ve marveled at Amador’s work. Previously, we’ve been mesmerized by her ability to turn a swimming pool into a place that’s out of this world. The pool challenged her to use every part of its surface, from the bottom of it to the steps. The ocean ceiling mural has a similar demand and was completed in about 40 hours over the course of 10 days.

“Incorporating the ceiling, corners, and multiple planes was a challenge, but I am glad I went for it, as it created an immersive experience,” she tells My Modern Met. “The time-lapse video allows me to share the unfolding with others and give tips along the way. This has been an amazing way to connect with other artists and inspire everyone to explore their creative sides.”

Scroll down to watch Amador’s time-lapse video of her ocean ceiling mural and see more photos of the amazing space. To see what she’s up to next, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

Artist Ania Amador created an interior mural painting that transports you under the sea.

The immersive artwork creates the feeling that you're standing on the ocean floor.

Watch Amador paint this mural—which took 40 hours over the course of 10 days—in a mesmerizing time-lapse video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ania Amador (@aniaamador)

Ania Amador: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ania Amador.

Related Articles:

3D Mural of Precarious Teacups Comes “Crashing” To Life With Augmented Reality

Glow-in-the-Dark Murals Transform Ordinary Spaces Into Dazzling Cosmic Worlds

100-Year-Old Church Given New Life as Mesmerizing Skate Park with Vibrant Murals