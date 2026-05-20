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Artist Reimagines Famous Portraits Using a Pixel-Like Painting Technique

By Emma Taggart on May 20, 2026
@alt.erky Structural painting based on Mona Lisa. 90×130 cm, 384 structural dots. #painting #details #structural #design #monalisa ♬ Dracula – Tame Impala

Polish artist Erky shows that you don’t need to render every detail to create a recognizable form. His portraits are created with thick, colorful daubs of paint arranged in a grid, resulting in works that resemble pixelated images. His striking, abstract work is a contemporary take on pointillism with larger, more tactile marks. The full image only comes into focus when you step back from the canvas.

Erky calls his technique “structural painting,” emphasizing its methodical nature, where every daub of paint plays a deliberate and essential role in building the image. From a portrait of Muhammad Ali to an image of Marlon Brando in The Godfather, each subject becomes recognizable through the careful placement and color of each individual mark.

Recently, Erky has been breaking down some of art history’s most iconic images, reinterpreting them through his own distinctive approach. Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring, and René Magritte’s The Son of Man have all been rendered using between 300–500 “structural dots,” each composition distilled into its essential visual building blocks.

Erky sells his paintings on Etsy, where he hopes his buyers will connect with his art on a personal level. “I believe that a painting is more than just decoration,” he says. “It’s a reflection of emotions poured onto canvas and energy that lingers in a room for years.”

To keep up to date with the artist’s work, you can follow Erky on Instagram and TikTok. To purchase your own original painting, head over to Erky’s Etsy shop.

Painter Erky creates portraits with thick, colorful daubs of paint arranged in a grid, resulting in works that resemble pixelated photos.

@alt.erky Some say it’s Modern Lisa. What do you think? 90×130 cm, 384 structural dots. #painting #details #structural #design #monalisa ♬ Dracula (JENNIE Remix) – Tame Impala & JENNIE

He calls his technique “structural painting,” emphasizing its methodical nature, where every daub of paint plays a deliberate and essential role in building the image.

@alt.erky My structural interpretation of „The Son of Man”. 90×130 cm, 384 structural dots. #painting #details #structural #design #magritte ♬ som original – bakura

The full image only comes into focus when you step back from the canvas.

@alt.erky At least for now… “Cowboy”, 100×100 cm #painting #structure #details #interior #design ♬ A Life For Me – Masino

@alt.erky Why do some people want to eat this? #painting #structural #details #interior #decoration ♬ Sogni ancora – Piero Piccioni

@alt.erky Commissioned piece. 50×50 cm #painting #structural #details #interior #design ♬ Vogue (Edit) – Madonna

Watch how Erky breaks down some of art history’s most iconic images, reinterpreting them in his unique style.

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A post shared by Erky (@alt.erky)

 

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A post shared by Erky (@alt.erky)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erky (@alt.erky)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erky (@alt.erky)

Erky: Website | Instagram | TikTok | Etsy

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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