Polish artist Erky shows that you don’t need to render every detail to create a recognizable form. His portraits are created with thick, colorful daubs of paint arranged in a grid, resulting in works that resemble pixelated images. His striking, abstract work is a contemporary take on pointillism with larger, more tactile marks. The full image only comes into focus when you step back from the canvas.

Erky calls his technique “structural painting,” emphasizing its methodical nature, where every daub of paint plays a deliberate and essential role in building the image. From a portrait of Muhammad Ali to an image of Marlon Brando in The Godfather, each subject becomes recognizable through the careful placement and color of each individual mark.

Recently, Erky has been breaking down some of art history’s most iconic images, reinterpreting them through his own distinctive approach. Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring, and René Magritte’s The Son of Man have all been rendered using between 300–500 “structural dots,” each composition distilled into its essential visual building blocks.

Erky sells his paintings on Etsy, where he hopes his buyers will connect with his art on a personal level. “I believe that a painting is more than just decoration,” he says. “It’s a reflection of emotions poured onto canvas and energy that lingers in a room for years.”

To keep up to date with the artist’s work, you can follow Erky on Instagram and TikTok. To purchase your own original painting, head over to Erky’s Etsy shop.

Painter Erky creates portraits with thick, colorful daubs of paint arranged in a grid, resulting in works that resemble pixelated photos.

He calls his technique “structural painting,” emphasizing its methodical nature, where every daub of paint plays a deliberate and essential role in building the image.

The full image only comes into focus when you step back from the canvas.

Watch how Erky breaks down some of art history’s most iconic images, reinterpreting them in his unique style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erky (@alt.erky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erky (@alt.erky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erky (@alt.erky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erky (@alt.erky)

Erky: Website | Instagram | TikTok | Etsy

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