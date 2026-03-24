Home / Art / Painting

Monochrome Painting of Frida Kahlo Captures Her Soulful Essence in Blue

By Regina Sienra on March 24, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por RAH Azul (@rahazul)

Few artists have understood the power of color quite like Frida Kahlo did. The late Mexican painter made bright hues part of her visual language, which she used to acknowledge both her heritage and her health struggles. Artist RAH Azul’s approach to color is different, but equally alluring. The painter works in shades of blue to create ornate portraits of Mexican icons and pop culture legends. This includes some portraits of Kahlo, conveying both her likeness and her free spirit.

Despite the limited color palette that RAH Azul works with, there is an abundance of shades and details in his portraits. Just like pencil and charcoal artists work in a black and white palette, the artist plays with a blue spectrum of shades, ranging from very light blue to deep indigo to capture the details that make up Kahlo’s clothes and facial features.

The true magic of RAH Azul’s monochrome work is the way he translates his subjects’ soul onto the canvas. In the case of Kahlo, this can be seen in the lines and spirals the artist adds to the composition, as if the Mexican painter’s own skin reflects the dynamism of her work and imagination. The background features matching swirly patterns that intertwine with flowers, particularly those in Kahlo’s hair, framing the portrait in a unique way.

While developing a signature style, RAH Azul puts his talents at the service of the icon he is depicting. Among other figures he has depicted are singer Selena Quintanilla and Our Lady of Guadalupe. Working with a vinyl record paint palette, he seems to be inspired by the intersection of music, sound, and visuals. As a final touch, RAH Azul adds protective clear acrylic to give each work a shiny finish.

To stay up to date with this artist’s work and see him in action, follow RAH Azul on Instagram and TikTok.

Artist RAH Azul works in shades of blue to create alluring portraits of Mexican icons and pop culture legends.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por RAH Azul (@rahazul)

As such, RAH Azul has devoted some portraits to the late Frida Kahlo, conveying both her likeness and her free spirit.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por RAH Azul (@rahazul)

Despite the limited color palette, RAH Azul’s monochrome portraits boast an abundance of details.

@rahazul27 Frida Azul #art #artist #painting #fyp ♬ Cómo Te Quiero – Khruangbin

The artist plays with shades from very light blue to deep indigo to capture the details that make up Kahlo’s clothes and facial features.

@rahazul27 FRIDA AZUL 14 hours in ⏳ #art #artist #fridakahlo #fyp ♬ For Now – Instrumental – Thee Sacred Souls

@rahazul27 FRIDA #wip #frida #fridakahlo #art #fyp ♬ Seems Like – Thee Sinseers

@rahazul27 Frida Azul 2 Touch ups before I clear coat her #art #painting #fyp #fridakahlo ♬ Palmolive (Instrumental) – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

@rahazul27 FRIDA AZUL Details before she gets picked up tomorrow. Link in bio #frida #fridakahlo #painting #art #arte ♬ Trade of Hearts – Instrumental – Thee Sacred Souls

RAH Azul: Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

Artist Paints Blue Portraits To Celebrate the Legacy of Hispanic Artists and Pop Culture Legends

Multidisciplinary Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Exhibition To Land at the MoMA

Look Inside the Museum Dedicated to Frida Kahlo and Her Family That Just Opened in Mexico City

Intricate Portraits Painted on Persian Rugs Link the Past to the Present

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist and Marine Biologist Merges Love for Art and Science in Large-Scale Paintings [Interview]
Artist Blends Family Heritage and Personal History To Create Folk Art-Inspired Paintings With a Twist
Painter Renders English Countryside With Psychedelic Colors and Patterns
Artist Uses Pops of Color To Highlight Portraits of Black Kids and Teens [Interview]
Pissarro’s Great-Great-Granddaughter Is Making Her Own Name in Art by Merging Tech [Interview]
New Takashi Murakami Exhibit Traces Shared Art History Between Europe and Japan

More on My Modern Met

Long-Lost Robert Burns Portrait Has Reemerged After 200 Years
Indigenous Artist’s “History Paintings” Capture Perspectives of Marginalized People Instead of Colonizers
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s Paintings Are Heading To Auction
Exhibition Meditates Upon How Women and Nature Converge Through Painting and Sculpture
14-Year-Old Art Prodigy To Open First Solo Exhibition This Spring
RIP Cecilia Giménez: Woman Who Attempted To Restore ‘Ecce Homo’ Fresco Dies at 94

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.