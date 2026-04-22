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Museum Invites Artists To Cover Gallery Walls in Colorful Murals for a Limited Time

By Regina Sienra on April 22, 2026
Common Ground mural at Muzeo Museum

Huntz Lui – “The End is Not Near”

Some of the most famous murals in the world are maintained and celebrated throughout history, but most are meant to be ephemeral. They exist only for a few months or weeks until the wall is repainted or the pigments simply give in to the elements. Mural artists often factor this limited shelf life into their compositions, drawing parallels between the temporality of their work with life itself.

The show Common Ground, recently on display at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim, California, was centered around this concept. The museum rallied a group of local artists to paint large-scale murals directly on the gallery walls, turning the venue into a working studio. Now, the murals have disappeared, painted over by the artists themselves. The museum describes this as “the moment when murals shift from finished artwork to evolving history.⁠”

The artists who made up Common Ground were Daniel Toledo, Huntz Lui, Crisselle, Allison Bamcat, Raymond Argumendo, GoopMassta, Daniel Carey, and Mr. B Baby. Tasked with exploring what brings the museum’s diverse community together through their art, they brought their wide array of techniques and visions. From abstract, geometrical art like Lui’s and Carey’s pieces to figurative tributes like Toledo’s Los Artistas Detrás de los Murales (The Artists Behind the Murals), the artworks engaged in a visual conversation within the shared space and with the viewing public.

Other standout works were Released by Mr. B Baby, whose eclectic mural mixes Mexican folk art with children’s books to spark a feeling of hope in the viewer. Meanwhile, Come Together and Come Apart by Crisselle turns to female figures to embody renewal and growth, and to evoke a sense of energy and strength. As for Allison Bamcat, her work Sword of Damocles featured an oarfish, a symbol of impending doom, to make a statement about using power wisely in the face of disaster.

The artists were joined by friends and members of the public in a closing event that brought the community together. The museum shards clips of the artists painting over the walls without an ounce of mourning; instead, the atmosphere was light and even lively. They can be seen smiling, dancing, and even jumping as they got the job done. While the works may be gone, the memory—and the message to care after one another—remains. “The transience is the point,” writes Muzeo Museum, “like the best street art, these murals live intensely and briefly, creating urgency around the act of witnessing.”

To stay up to date with this cultural institution, follow Muzeo Museum on Instagram.

For Common Ground, Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center rallied a group of local artists to create large-scale murals directly on the gallery walls.

Common Ground mural at Muzeo Museum

Daniel Toledo – “Los Artistas Detrás de los Murales”

Common Ground mural at Muzeo Museum

Crisselle – “Come Together and Come Apart”

Common Ground mural at Muzeo Museum

Allison Bamcat – “Sword of Damocles”

Common Ground mural at Muzeo Museum

Raymond Argumendo – “The Celestial Gathering”

Common Ground mural at Muzeo Museum

GoopMassta – “Larger than Life”

Common Ground mural at Muzeo Museum

Darel Carey – “Interwoven”

Common Ground mural at Muzeo Museum

Mr. B Baby – “Released”

Muzeo Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Muzeo Museum.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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