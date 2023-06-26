Watch a Calf Get Rescued From a Canal by an Excavator in One Swift Motion

Excavators can usually be found around construction sites, but it turns out there's much more to them than moving sand around. As a viral animal rescue video shows, they can also be pretty handful tools to help a creature in distress. The dramatic clip shows a calf being swept away by the current until the claw of an excavator swiftly scoops it up and brings it to safety.

The video, posted to Reddit by user kzoxp, presents a hectic scene. A young cow is dragged down a muddy water canal in Iğdır, Turkey. The animal tries to keep its head above water, but can't fight the strength of the current. Then, in one swift motion, an excavator stationed beside the canal catches the calf and lifts it out of harm's way with incredible ease. The machine operator even lays the claw down gently, doing their best to give the cow a smooth landing. In the last seconds of the clip, the calf fortunately seems to stand up on its own.

As easy as the video makes it seem, the operator only had one chance to grab the calf. On top of that, even the tiniest mistake when handling the claw could have hurt the animal or endangered its chances of survival. Luckily, the excavator's driver nailed the operation and saved the day.

Redditors have reacted with immense praise for the machine operator. “That was unquestionably, completely badass. Nice, bro,” one person wrote. To that, another user replied, “Someone had better have bought that man a beer or whatever the hell he drinks.” Other's simply couldn't resist calling it “the ultimate claw game.” Ultimately, the reward lies in having saved an animal—and doing so in a manner that looks straight out of an action movie.

Watch the video below:

h/t: [Reddit]

