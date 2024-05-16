Funny Finalists of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Most pet owners will tell you how silly their animals can be. Now, thanks to the Comedy Pet Photography Awards, everyone can enjoy the humor that these animal companions bring to their families' lives. The contest has just revealed the top 30 finalists, and the results are as amusing as you can imagine.

The photos tell the stories of these funny pets, from acrobatic canines to cats stuck in unusual places. The shortlisted photos were selected not only for their comedic value but also for their technical quality. The funny pet photo competition was created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam to celebrate the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.

All 30 finalists will be under heavy scrutiny by the expert judging panel, which includes professional photographers, conservationists, animal lovers, and former competition winner Elke Vogelsang. The public will also have their say thanks to the People's Choice Award. You have until June 2 to vote for your favorite and be entered into a draw to win a £100 cash prize.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite finalists, and stay tuned for the winner's announcement, which is set for early June.

Here are some of the finalists of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

All of the finalists are eligible to win the People's Choice Award, which is open for voting until June 2.

