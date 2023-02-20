Home / Inspiring / Good News

Group of Guys Dangle Themselves to Rescue a Dog That Fell Into a Canal in Manchester

By Regina Sienra on February 20, 2023

Pups can do so much for us, whether they’re a service dog that can help with mental health issues or a search and rescue dog saving lives during a natural disaster. As hero is as we know they can be, sometimes dogs are the ones who need a helping hand from us. In Manchester, a group of guys noticed a dog in distress and sprang into action to do all they could to save it.

The daring operation also had a “being in the right place at the right time” factor. When students Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor were walking home, they saw a man struggling with a leash over a wall. When they got closer, they realized the man in question, film director Batu Akyol, was holding onto the leash of his dog Sumak, who had fallen into Ancoats Canal. The young students quickly jumped in to help, along with five other passersby. “Everyone was panicking,” Camphor recalled. “I couldn't let that dog down and not help, so I put my jumper down and sprung into action—climbing down first.”

As Camphor was the tallest of the group, he was dangled upside down by the legs so he could reach Sumak, who desperately held onto the wall. All the while, Akyol held tightly to the leash to keep his dog from being dragged away. In a video of the miraculous event, you can see Camphor getting lowered into the canal and then getting a hold of the dog's collar with his right hand, and placing his left hand under the dog’s front legs for support. The man is then pulled up by the group, as the pup desperately moves his rear legs in search of solid ground.

“I'm a dog owner myself,” Camphor shares, “so there wasn't a chance I was going to leave it on its own but I couldn't get it the first time.” Once the pup was safe and sound, the crowd who had gathered around the rescue operation clapped and cheered for the rescuers. Afterwards, both dog and owner were so happy they ran around the canal in celebration.

The video of the moving rescue, posted to Twitter by user @Dbelldb1, has earned over 75,000 likes, with dozens praising the efforts of those who put themselves in danger to save Sumak. In response to someone who wrote that their day had been made, Furmston tweeted, “Thanks fella, we only did what anyone else would do :)”

When a dog fell into a canal in Manchester, a group of passersby came together to save him, with a man having to be held upside down so he could reach the canine in distress.

 

“I'm a dog owner myself, so there wasn't a chance I was going to leave it on its own but I couldn't get it the first time,” one of the rescuers said. Thankfully, the pup was quickly brought to safety.

h/t: [Metro]

Related Articles:

Super Bowl Ad of a Girl and Her Dog Growing Old Together Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

One-Eared Shelter Dog Alters His Plush Toy So That It Looks Like Him

Netherlands Proposing Ban on Dogs With Squished Noses and Cats With Folded Ears

Mom Dog Escaping the Cold Delivers Her Puppies in a Nativity Scene Manger

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Animal Shelter Takes Lovely Portraits of Its Longest Residents To Help Find Their Special Someone
Animal Shelter Asks Paul Rudd To Adopt Dog That Looks Just Like Him
Meet Bobi, the World’s Oldest Living Dog Who Is 30 Years Old
Two Refugee Sisters Reunite With the Woman Who Changed Their Lives With $100 in 1999
Cat Saved From Earthquake Rubble by Turkish Firefighter Won’t Leave Rescuer’s Side
Young Woman Who Donated Her Savings to Earthquake Victims as a Child Wins the Lottery on Her First Try

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Super Bowl Ad of a Girl and Her Dog Growing Old Together Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Kaya the Service Dog Is Honored on Her Last Plane Ride Ever After Being on 250+ Flights
One-Eared Shelter Dog Alters His Plush Toy So That It Looks Like Him
Mexico Sends Its Search and Rescue Dogs to Turkey to Help in the Search for Earthquake Survivors
High School Students Create Prosthetic Hand for Their Classmate
Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot After Someone Cut Ahead of Him in Line

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.