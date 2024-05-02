Home / Art History

16 Rare Videos of Iconic Artists at Work, From Monet to Matisse to Dalí

By Jessica Stewart on May 2, 2024

Thanks to technology and social media, art lovers can see how their favorite artists work. Many contemporary artists post video footage or time-lapse videos of their creative process, giving us precious insight into their creative minds. And while it may be rarer, did you know that we have similar types of videos from some of the greatest artists in history?

Since moving video was developed at the end of the 19th century, it has been used to document life as we know it. Many artists have allowed video footage to be taken either while they were working or in an interview setting where they explain their artistic philosophy. From Claude Monet painting in his garden to Georgia O'Keeffe's reflection on her career, there is so much to learn.

While the footage might be rare, plenty of it has been uploaded to YouTube, and it just takes a bit of searching to unearth these hidden gems. We've done a lot of the heavy lifting and found some incredible videos for you, which can be viewed below. Standouts include a 74-year-old Renoir struggling through the pain of rheumatoid arthritis to keep painting. Taken in 1915, the video shows Renoir's 14-year-old son Claude placing a paintbrush in his father's hand, which had been permanently deformed by the illness.

Roy Lichtenstein's 1966 interview, in which he confronts criticism about Pop Art, is a fascinating look at how the artist views his work and its role in society. There are also some fun oddities, like Salvador Dalí painting a rhinoceros at the Paris Zoo and Keith Haring executing a live painting during a television show in Italy.

Whether you love watching artists in action or enjoy hearing them discuss the theory behind their art, you'll enjoy this different look at Western art history.

There is a lot of rare footage of artists at work to be found; here are some of our favorites, from Monet to Hopper to Haring.

 

Claude Monet, 1915

 

Pierre-Auguste Renoir, 1915

 

Auguste Rodin, 1915

 

Wassily Kandinsky, 1926

 

Henri Matisse, 1946

 

Pablo Picasso, 1950

 

Jackson Pollock, 1951

 

Salvador Dali, 1955

 

Marcel Duchamp, 1956

 

Alberto Giacometti, 1965

 

Edward Hopper, 1965

 

Roy Lichtenstein, 1966

 

Georgia O'Keeffe, 1977

 

Keith Harring, 1984

 

Gerhard Richter, 2011

 

(Please note that this list reflects what’s been made available, hence the lack of female representation commensurate with the absence of their public exposure throughout art history.)

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

15 Mesmerizing Videos of Artists Creating Their Art

30 Famous Paintings From Western Art History Any Art Lover Should Know

Insightful Video Shows How Traditional Mahjong Tiles Are Made From Scratch

Monumental Masterpieces: 10 of Art History’s Most Famous Large-Scale Paintings

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible 4K Footage of Sweeping Starling Murmuration Over the Yorkshire Wetlands
Watch This Mind-Bending Drone Footage of Flying Into the Las Vegas Sphere During a Phish Concert
These Orangutan Videos Show off How Smart the Critically Endangered Primates Are
Kitty Wearing Camera Captures POV of a Thrilling Cat Chase
TikTok Economist Explains How To Fix Social Security, And It’s Easier Than You Think
You Can Now Download and Watch Over 9,200 Short Vintage Films for Free

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Experiment Shows How Well Different Sea Defense Structures Resist Coastal Erosion
Poignant Video From Soccer Club Reminds Men To Check in on Their Friends’ Mental Health
16-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Solves Problems Without Ever Seeing the Board
Caitlin Clark Roasts Michael Che for Past Jokes About Women’s Sports in SNL Weekend Update Appearance
Watch Penguin Chicks Jump off 50-Foot Ice Cliff To Go for Their First Swim in Unprecedented Footage
Colorized Vintage Video Shows Life in Famous Cities Over 100 Years Ago

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.