Kitty Wearing Camera Captures POV of a Thrilling Cat Chase

By Sarah Currier on April 30, 2024
Have you ever wondered what your pet gets up to all day? One TikToker (known simply as ih.gcj) recently decided that they were tired of pondering and attached a small camera to their cat's collar to keep track of what their daily routine was like. The results may not have been quite what they expected, but they are extremely entertaining nonetheless.

Thanks to the camera, internet users were treated to a video of a high-speed chase from the cat's point of view. It shows our feline tour guide chasing another cat outside of an apartment complex. The purr-suit is seriously intense, filled with hissing, panting, and a brief scrap between the two cats, during which the camera goes black and all we can hear are the noises of an active cat fight. The animals run beneath cars, leap over mopeds, and streak across grass and pavement at breakneck speed, all in a dazzling display of purr-kour.

It’s hard to look away during the chase, anticipating a final showdown between the cats with an ultimate victor; but, unfortunately, the video cuts off before we see whether or not the cat successfully catches up to its foe. It's hard to say what the offending feline did to enrage the other so deeply, but hopefully fights like these are rare and both cats got away unscathed. Regardless, the video certainly took watchers on a wild ride. Many viewers point out the similarities between the captured footage and scenes from nail-biting action movies; some even argue it's better than most blockbusters out there.

If you found yourself unable to look away, you're in luck. It looks like the pet owner’s entire TikTok account is dedicated to addictive videos such as these. Their cat is undeniably the faceless star of this POV show and strangers around the world are tuning in to see what mischief they get up to next.

Scroll down to see more videos of this feisty feline and follow them on TikTok for more adventures.

A pet owner decided to stick a camera on their cat to see what they got up to on the streets.

It turns out this kitty has a full life filled with friends, enemies, and perhaps frenemies.

ih.gcj: TikTok
Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
