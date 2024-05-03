Home / Video

Watch This Mind-Bending Drone Footage of Flying Into the Las Vegas Sphere During a Phish Concert

By Regina Sienra on May 3, 2024

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jay Christensen (@jaybyrdfilms)

The Las Vegas Sphere is truly a technological marvel. The outdoor exosphere is a mind-bending orb, shining 24/7 with a never-ending stream of images. And on the inside, it's a one-of-a-kind venue where a concert can be turned into an immersive experience. The first band to give it a go was U2, who set the bar high for any following acts. After that, it was Phish's turn at the Sphere. The American rock band took full advantage of the 360º venue with psychedelic visuals that enhanced their music. While the shows are now over, videographer Jay Christensen offers a peek into this unique spectacle with his drone footage.

Christensen's video takes the viewer through the whole experience of attending a concert at the Sphere. We see the exterior display announcing the night's show as we fly over the attendees' heads. After taking the stairs with other fans, the camera expertly flies through a circular sculpture before taking us to the real treat—the massive auditorium, where Phish is playing under a kaleidoscopic background.

The drone then flies from up above right into the band, giving us a front row seat to their performance. By twirling around them, we also see their point of view—the thrill of being in front of thousands of people. Phish only performed four shows at the venue, but this short video truly captures the hypnotic quality this residency had.

Shooting a video like this is no easy feat. That's why Christensen shared a behind-the-scenes clip. He also had the chance to capture U2's residency, and the clip shows him setting up shop outside and inside the venue. His team then carefully designs the path the drone will fly on, and follows it live with the help of a head set. While he has shot dozens of drone videos, the excitement seems to be never ending for this videographer.

To stay up to date with new thrilling drone videos by Christensen, you can follow him on Instagram and YouTube.

Videographer Jay Christensen offers a thrilling peek at the concert residences of U2 and Phish at the Las Vegas Sphere.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jay Christensen (@jaybyrdfilms)

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jay Christensen (@jaybyrdfilms)

Jay Christensen: Website | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [UNILAD]

Related Articles:

Discover the Artists Behind U2’s Impressive Visuals at Las Vegas’ Sphere

The Sphere Just Held It’s First Live Show and the Visuals Inside Are Mind-Blowing

Undulating Art Installation Made Up of Publicly Sourced Images Takes Over the Las Vegas Sphere

Thrilling Drone Footage Weaves Through Shanghai’s Tallest Buildings

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible 4K Footage of Sweeping Starling Murmuration Over the Yorkshire Wetlands
16 Rare Videos of Iconic Artists at Work, From Monet to Matisse to Dalí
These Orangutan Videos Show off How Smart the Critically Endangered Primates Are
Kitty Wearing Camera Captures POV of a Thrilling Cat Chase
TikTok Economist Explains How To Fix Social Security, And It’s Easier Than You Think
You Can Now Download and Watch Over 9,200 Short Vintage Films for Free

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Experiment Shows How Well Different Sea Defense Structures Resist Coastal Erosion
Poignant Video From Soccer Club Reminds Men To Check in on Their Friends’ Mental Health
16-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Solves Problems Without Ever Seeing the Board
Caitlin Clark Roasts Michael Che for Past Jokes About Women’s Sports in SNL Weekend Update Appearance
Watch Penguin Chicks Jump off 50-Foot Ice Cliff To Go for Their First Swim in Unprecedented Footage
Colorized Vintage Video Shows Life in Famous Cities Over 100 Years Ago

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.