Watch This Mind-Bending Drone Footage of Flying Into the Las Vegas Sphere During a Phish Concert

The Las Vegas Sphere is truly a technological marvel. The outdoor exosphere is a mind-bending orb, shining 24/7 with a never-ending stream of images. And on the inside, it's a one-of-a-kind venue where a concert can be turned into an immersive experience. The first band to give it a go was U2, who set the bar high for any following acts. After that, it was Phish's turn at the Sphere. The American rock band took full advantage of the 360º venue with psychedelic visuals that enhanced their music. While the shows are now over, videographer Jay Christensen offers a peek into this unique spectacle with his drone footage.

Christensen's video takes the viewer through the whole experience of attending a concert at the Sphere. We see the exterior display announcing the night's show as we fly over the attendees' heads. After taking the stairs with other fans, the camera expertly flies through a circular sculpture before taking us to the real treat—the massive auditorium, where Phish is playing under a kaleidoscopic background.

The drone then flies from up above right into the band, giving us a front row seat to their performance. By twirling around them, we also see their point of view—the thrill of being in front of thousands of people. Phish only performed four shows at the venue, but this short video truly captures the hypnotic quality this residency had.

Shooting a video like this is no easy feat. That's why Christensen shared a behind-the-scenes clip. He also had the chance to capture U2's residency, and the clip shows him setting up shop outside and inside the venue. His team then carefully designs the path the drone will fly on, and follows it live with the help of a head set. While he has shot dozens of drone videos, the excitement seems to be never ending for this videographer.

Videographer Jay Christensen offers a thrilling peek at the concert residences of U2 and Phish at the Las Vegas Sphere.

