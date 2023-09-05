Home / Animals

This Zoo Has Tiny Holes So You Can Hold the Otters’ Little Hands

By Regina Sienra on September 5, 2023
@digital_zoo this is so cute @digital_zoo #otter #otterhands #ottersoftiktok #cute #animals #adorable ♬ original sound – Digital zoo

Petting zoos have long existed, offering kids of all ages the chance to interact with goats, pigs, and ponies. But did you know there are places where you can also hang out with otters? Not only can you get to meet them, but you are also given the unique opportunity to hold their tiny hands.

A TikTok video shows footage of the Keikyu Aburatsubo Marine Park in Tokyo and the Dubai Aquarium. In both places, the otters seem to hang out in a clear enclosure with little ventilation holes. When a visitor approaches, the otters excitedly run towards the glass and stick their little paws through the holes. Not only do the creatures get to meet a new friend, but they also seem to love the hand rubs they get from humans.

Only second to their adorable faces, a well-known characteristic of otters is that they hold hands while they sleep to keep from drifting away from each other when they float on the river. While this serves a practical purpose in the wild, it's also a very cute scene that can melt even the coldest hearts. According to American Oceans, this behavior is known as “rafting” and is regarded as a display of affection. It also keeps them warm and helps them conserve energy.

Since it has so many benefits, this explains why the otters are so eager to hold hands with the aquarium visitors, even if it's just for a short while. And while some have raised concerns for the otters' well being, there seems to be a carer next to them at all times. Ultimately, beyond the cute encounter, this kind of activity can always spark new interest in conservation. After all, this is a reminder that these creatures are just like us, and their day can be turned around if someone simply stops and shows them a little kindness.

Did you know there are zoos and aquariums where you can meet and hold hands with otters?

Hands-on experience with an otter
by u/SuperSeagull01 in aww

Some TikTok videos show the otters hanging out in a clear enclosure with little ventilation holes in Keikyu Aburatsubo Marine Park in Tokyo and the Dubai Aquarium.

@harrythiessen #dubai #dubaimall #Holiday #trending #Zoo ♬ Touch It – KiDi

When a visitor approaches, the otters excitedly run towards the glass and stick their little paws through the holes.

@fosteringmemes #GenshinTeleport #fyp #fypシ #fypage #foryoupage #f #foryou #fy #funny #foryourpage #fypage #fypシ゚viral #xyzbca #xyzcba #viral #viralvideo #video #v #x #animal #animals #animalsoftiktok #animales #animallover #animalsdoingthings #otter #ottersoftiktok #otters #otterlover #ottersmakemehappy #reddit #aww #subreddit #pets #petsoftiktok #petting #GenshinTeleport #zoo #cute #adorable #adorableanimals #blowthisup #blow #blowup #blowitup #blowup? #cuteanimals #floof #pettingzoo #fur #furry #small #fyp ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Not only do the creatures get to meet a new friend, but they also seem to love the hand rubs they get from humans.

@pubity I have never seen a HAPPIER person in my life (Ceri McVinnie via @ViralHog) #pubity ♬ original sound – Pubity

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years' experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
