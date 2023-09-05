This Zoo Has Tiny Holes So You Can Hold the Otters’ Little Hands

Petting zoos have long existed, offering kids of all ages the chance to interact with goats, pigs, and ponies. But did you know there are places where you can also hang out with otters? Not only can you get to meet them, but you are also given the unique opportunity to hold their tiny hands.

A TikTok video shows footage of the Keikyu Aburatsubo Marine Park in Tokyo and the Dubai Aquarium. In both places, the otters seem to hang out in a clear enclosure with little ventilation holes. When a visitor approaches, the otters excitedly run towards the glass and stick their little paws through the holes. Not only do the creatures get to meet a new friend, but they also seem to love the hand rubs they get from humans.

Only second to their adorable faces, a well-known characteristic of otters is that they hold hands while they sleep to keep from drifting away from each other when they float on the river. While this serves a practical purpose in the wild, it's also a very cute scene that can melt even the coldest hearts. According to American Oceans, this behavior is known as “rafting” and is regarded as a display of affection. It also keeps them warm and helps them conserve energy.

Since it has so many benefits, this explains why the otters are so eager to hold hands with the aquarium visitors, even if it's just for a short while. And while some have raised concerns for the otters' well being, there seems to be a carer next to them at all times. Ultimately, beyond the cute encounter, this kind of activity can always spark new interest in conservation. After all, this is a reminder that these creatures are just like us, and their day can be turned around if someone simply stops and shows them a little kindness.

