Home / Animals

Tiny Fish the Size of a Fingernail Can Produce Noises as Loud as an Elephant

By Sarah Currier on April 28, 2024

A recent study discovered that a transparent fish native to Myanmar called Danionella cerebrum is capable of making sounds that exceed 140 decibels, which rivals the sound of a firecracker, an elephant blowing its trunk, or an airplane taking off approximately 330 feet away. Producing noise of that volume would be an accomplishment for any creature, but it becomes even more impressive upon learning that the fish is no more than half an inch (13.5 millimeters) long.

How is the Danionella cerebrum capable of making such loud noises? The answer, according to scientists, lies within their swim bladders. According to the report, a special muscle pulls a fish's rib close to a ridged piece of cartilage. When the muscle is relaxed, the rib collides with the swim bladder, which results in a loud drumming noise.

Interestingly, only male members of the species can produce this drumming sound. Scientists still don't know why this is the case, as males have harder ribs than females. And while they also aren't sure why these tiny fish make such loud noises, there are a few theories. Researchers believe that it could either be a way to help them navigate cloudy water or a defense mechanism to deter potential predators.

“We assume that competition between males in this visually restricted environment contributed to the development of the special mechanism for acoustic communication,” shares Dr. Ralf Britz, lead author of this study and head of section ichthyology of the Senckenberg Natural History Collections in Dresden. (He was also part of the team that discovered the species in 2021.)

The Danionella cerebrum is far from the only sea creature with the ability to create incredible sounds, however. The snapping shrimp, for instance, is able to create popping sounds with their claws that can measure up to 218 decibels. This sound is so loud that it can create a shockwave strong enough to kill its prey instantaneously.

For an example of the sound that the Danionella cerebrum creates, check out the video below.

A recent study revealed that a tiny fish is capable of making a sound louder than a jet engine taking off.

h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

This Rainbow Fish Is Born Female and Becomes Male As It Ages

World’s Deepest Fish Caught on Camera for the First Time at 27,000 Feet Deep

Japanese Man Nurses Fish Back to Health and Remains Friend for Life

Singer Harry Connick Jr. Snaps a Beautiful Drone Image of a School of Fish Forming a Heart

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scholar Discovers 11th-Century Astrolabe With Inscriptions in Arabic, Hebrew, and Latin
Woman Gets Hand Transplants From Male Donor But They’re Becoming More Feminine Over Time
Meet the New Gecko Species Named After Vincent van Gogh
Kindhearted Woman Thinks She’s Rescuing a Baby Hedgehog, But Turns Out It’s a Hat Pom-Pom
Arctic Polar Vortex Is Now Spinning in the Wrong Direction and Could Impact Global Weather
Strangers Online Are Trying to Reunite a Dog With Her Bird BFF After Their Forced Separation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

American Airlines Just Made Flying With Pets Cheaper and Easier
Wild Alligators Become “Frozen Solid” To Survive a Cold Snap in Texas and North Carolina
Mother Octopus Protects Offspring and Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Touching Video
Drone Catches Reindeer Forming a Hypnotic Cyclone After Feeling Threatened
16-Million-Year-Old Skull of Extinct Species of Giant Dolphin Discovered in Peru
Tiny Brazilian Flea Toad Might Be the World’s Smallest Vertebrate According to Scientists

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.