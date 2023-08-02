Home / Animals

Cute Piggy Café in Tokyo Lets You Cuddle With Sweet Micro Piglets While You Sip Your Coffee

By Regina Sienra on August 2, 2023

 

Around the world, cat cafés have given customers the opportunity to hang out with some furry friends. Now, a little place in Tokyo is offering a more unique type of company. Mipig Café lets you sip a cup of coffee in the company of micro pigs.

The concept of chilling at a café while a group of piggies zoom around you turned out to be pretty popular. After opening their first shop in Meguro in 2019, Mipig Café opened a second location in the fashionable neighborhood of Harajuku. As with many of the locales offering a good time with cute critters, the Mipig Café has a cute table setup with a lot of little hideouts and play areas for the micro pigs.

The piglets living at the Mipig Café are known for being especially affectionate towards patrons. The little cuties love to sniff their guests in hopes of getting a treat, and they even jump on visitors’ laps for some cuddles or a place to nap. To keep the piggies safe, there are also some rules humans must follow, like no flash photography or grabbing them aggressively.

To also prevent them from becoming overwhelmed, there's a reservation system in place, so make sure to book your spot in advance at Mipig Café's website. For a fee of 1,000 yen ($7) and a one drink order minimum of 600 yen ($4.20), you get to hang out with the piggies for 30 minutes. To enhance your experience, you can also buy some treats to share around, but keep in mind you may become surrounded with piglets trying to score one.

Even if you're not visiting Tokyo soon, you can still follow the adventures of the sweet micro pigs who roam Mipig Café. Just make sure to follow them on Instagram and be ready to say “awww!” at every image they post.

