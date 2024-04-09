Home / Animals

Meet the New Gecko Species Named After Vincent van Gogh

By Madeleine Muzdakis on April 9, 2024
Meet the New "Van Gogh" Gecko Species

The Cnemaspis vangoghi in three variations, (from top) adult male, adult female, and younger male. (Photo: Khandekar A et al.)

Think of a gecko, and you probably think of a little green reptile. Maybe even the talking Geico gecko comes to mind. But geckos actually come in a variety of colors. A gold dust gecko, for example, is the classic almost neon green, but with red and blue highlights. A Mediterannean house gecko, however, is pinkish and pebbly. A recent paper in ZooKeys has announced two new species of gecko discovered in India, including the newly named Cnemaspis vangoghi, named for legendary artist Vincent van Gogh.

Cnemaspis vangoghi, the Van Gogh gecko, was discovered by researchers in the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu, India. The Western Ghats are a luscious, green mountain range in India. According to UNESCO, they are “one of the world’s eight ‘hottest hotspots’ of biological diversity.” Scampering among its leaves are countless creatures, as well as hundreds of endangered species. As demonstrated by the recent discovery, there are also species still awaiting discovery, naming, and documenting. In addition to the Van Gogh gecko, the team also discovered and named Cnemaspis sathuragiriensis, a similarly blue gecko species.

Mature males of Cnemaspis vangoghi develop a stunning bluish purple skin, speckled with robin's egg blue. Across their backs, spreads a sunflower yellow. These colors are reminiscent of Van Gogh's Sunflower series, which meditated on the ochre flowers, often framed in backgrounds of blue. The researchers noticed that the colors and patterns of the reptiles were also reminiscent of the artist's swirling brushstrokes in works like The Starry Night. Unfortunately, females of the species are not blessed with the bluish hue. Instead, they have a charming black and tan speckled pattern. Youths, too, are less colorful, although the males mature into their artistic hues. The only thing prettier than these newly discovered geckos might just be their habitat, full of leopards, tigers, and countless other beautiful creatures.

A newly discovered species of gecko found in India resembles a Vincent van Gogh painting, inspiring its new name: Cnemaspis vangoghi.

Meet the New "Van Gogh" Gecko Species

Taxonomy of the geckos. (Photo: Khandekar A et al.)

Meet the New "Van Gogh" Gecko Species

The habitat of the other newly discovered species, Cnemaspis sathuragiriensis, in India. (Photo: Khandekar A et al.)

h/t: [Colossal]

Related Articles:

16-Million-Year-Old Skull of Extinct Species of Giant Dolphin Discovered in Peru

Divers Discover Incredibly Rare Handfish While Exploring Sunken Ship

Wild Alligators Become “Frozen Solid” To Survive a Cold Snap in Texas and North Carolina

Drone Catches Reindeer Forming a Hypnotic Cyclone After Feeling Threatened

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Kindhearted Woman Thinks She’s Rescuing a Baby Hedgehog, But Turns Out It’s a Hat Pom-Pom
Strangers Online Are Trying to Reunite a Dog With Her Bird BFF After Their Forced Separation
American Airlines Just Made Flying With Pets Cheaper and Easier
Wild Alligators Become “Frozen Solid” To Survive a Cold Snap in Texas and North Carolina
Mother Octopus Protects Offspring and Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Touching Video
Drone Catches Reindeer Forming a Hypnotic Cyclone After Feeling Threatened

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

16-Million-Year-Old Skull of Extinct Species of Giant Dolphin Discovered in Peru
Tiny Brazilian Flea Toad Might Be the World’s Smallest Vertebrate According to Scientists
Underwater Robot Discovers More Than 100 New Species in Chile
Watch a Herd of Adorable Alpacas Enjoy a Leisurely Walk Around Australia’s Taronga Zoo
Millions of Monarch Butterflies Make the Mexican Forest Their Home for the Winter
Watch the Tender Moment a Wild Manatee Mom Hugs and Kisses Her Baby

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.