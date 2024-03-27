Drone Catches Reindeer Forming a Hypnotic Cyclone After Feeling Threatened

In nature, it seems like the slowest or smallest member of a herd is the one destined to become prey. However, certain species have developed unique defense strategies that put the most vulnerable at the center—quite literally. When feeling threatened, reindeer herds are known to run in circles, making it almost impossible to target an individual. Due to how imposing it looks from outside, this phenomenon is known as a “reindeer cyclone.”

This behavior was first recorded by the Vikings, as their lifestyle was significantly tied to hunting reindeer. This works by placing young fawns and vulnerable members inside the formation while stronger reindeer circle the edge of the cyclone. And all this can happen in a matter of seconds.

Given its mesmerizing nature, drone footage of large reindeer cyclones have gone viral in recent years. Photographer Lev Fedoséyev captured a cyclone made up of hundreds of reindeer in the rural area of Lovozero, in northern Russia. Whoever wanted to attack the most vulnerable creature—whether it was a bear, wolf, or human—would have to go through at least a dozen layers of coordinated reindeer protection.

This occurrence was also featured in the 2019 PBS production Nature: Wild Way of the Vikings. Depicting their way of life in the year 1000 CE, the series includes a striking overhead sequence of reindeer going into a spiral formation to confound a Viking aiming at them with a bow and arrow.

While these videos depict large herds forming a cyclone, this behavior has also been observed in smaller groups kept in corrals. Curiously, while free-ranging reindeer show no right- or left-turning preference when grazing or browsing, a study by Yngve Espmark from the Department of Zoology of Norwegian University of Science and Technology concluded that they invariably rotated leftwards when feeling threatened.

You can watch footage of a reindeer cyclone below.

When feeling threatened, reindeer herds are known to run in circles, making it almost impossible to target an individual.

This is a “Reindeer Cyclone”. A swirling mass of threatened reindeer stampeding in a circle making it impossible to target an individual. The weakest and fawns are in the middle.. pic.twitter.com/mFFvn9YGc4 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 9, 2023

Due to how imposing it looks from outside, this phenomenon is known as a “reindeer cyclone.”

This works by placing young fawns and vulnerable members inside the formation while stronger reindeer circle the edge of the cyclone.

Reindeer Cyclones are a real thing… a swirling mass of threatened reindeer stampeding in a circle making it impossible to target an individual.. here the fawns are in the middle This herd is on Russia’s Kola Peninsula, in the Arctic Circle

pic.twitter.com/0Y2UwBKuOh — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 30, 2021

Related Articles:

Reindeer Are Multitaskers That Eat and Sleep at the Same Time To Pack on Weight for Winter

Finland Is Covering Reindeer Antlers With Reflective Paint To Prevent Auto Accidents

Interview: Woman Spends Months in Siberia Documenting Lives of Nomadic Reindeer Herders

Cyclist Spent 9 Hours “Drawing” This Epic 80-Mile Reindeer-Shaped Route Via GPS