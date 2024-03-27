Home / Animals

Drone Catches Reindeer Forming a Hypnotic Cyclone After Feeling Threatened

By Regina Sienra on March 27, 2024
Reindeer cyclone from above

Photo: karlumbriaco.hotmail.com/Depositphotos

In nature, it seems like the slowest or smallest member of a herd is the one destined to become prey. However, certain species have developed unique defense strategies that put the most vulnerable at the center—quite literally. When feeling threatened, reindeer herds are known to run in circles, making it almost impossible to target an individual. Due to how imposing it looks from outside, this phenomenon is known as a “reindeer cyclone.”

This behavior was first recorded by the Vikings, as their lifestyle was significantly tied to hunting reindeer. This works by placing young fawns and vulnerable members inside the formation while stronger reindeer circle the edge of the cyclone. And all this can happen in a matter of seconds.

Given its mesmerizing nature, drone footage of large reindeer cyclones have gone viral in recent years. Photographer Lev Fedoséyev captured a cyclone made up of hundreds of reindeer in the rural area of Lovozero, in northern Russia. Whoever wanted to attack the most vulnerable creature—whether it was a bear, wolf, or human—would have to go through at least a dozen layers of coordinated reindeer protection.

This occurrence was also featured in the 2019 PBS production Nature: Wild Way of the Vikings. Depicting their way of life in the year 1000 CE, the series includes a striking overhead sequence of reindeer going into a spiral formation to confound a Viking aiming at them with a bow and arrow.

While these videos depict large herds forming a cyclone, this behavior has also been observed in smaller groups kept in corrals. Curiously, while free-ranging reindeer show no right- or left-turning preference when grazing or browsing, a study by Yngve Espmark from the Department of Zoology of Norwegian University of Science and Technology concluded that they invariably rotated leftwards when feeling threatened.

You can watch footage of a reindeer cyclone below.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
