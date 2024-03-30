Mother Octopus Protects Offspring and Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Touching Video

The octopus is arguably one of the coolest animals on Earth. It can change color to blend in with its surroundings, shoot ink to stun predators, and regrow severed limbs. These creatures are also incredibly smart, capable of navigating mazes, solving puzzles, and jimmying locks. Now, a viral video shared by CBC shows us a part of octopus life that we rarely get to see.

The video explains how the female giant Pacific octopus only lays one batch of eggs (approximately 80,000 of them) during her five-year lifespan. During the six to 10 months that it takes for her eggs to hatch, the mother octopus does not leave their side. She spends that time tending to her eggs, fanning them to keep them oxygenated, free from bacteria, and safe from predators. During this period, she also doesn't eat, which causes her to slowly wither away as she makes the ultimate sacrifice for her offspring.

The video ends on a bittersweet note, as the baby octopuses hatch from their eggs, and the mother blows them out of the den and into open water. As the hatchlings depart in search of cold water currents, their mother passes away but does so having accomplished her goal, a true testament to a mother's love.

Watch as this mother octopus makes the ultimate sacrifice for her offspring.

