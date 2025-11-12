Colorful Animation Comes to Life as You Drive by 600-Foot-Long Street Mural

The streets of Indio, California, just got an animated pop of color. Mexican visual artist Hervey Garcia has unveiled a mural titled Liberation, which stretches across 600 feet of a sidewalk. What makes this artwork extra alluring is how it comes to life when you view it from a moving vehicle. The figures in the mural seem to gallop, transform, and fly alongside you.

Reminiscent of the zoetropes of yesteryear, Garcia’s mural works by creating the illusion of motion thanks to a rapid succession of static images. His tribute to motion photography is actually even deeper than just its kinetic structure. The mural begins with a cowboy riding a horse, which pays homage to Eadweard Muybridge’s The Horse in Motion—created in June 1878, it is the first known example of motion-picture projection. Following that, Garcia’s subject then transforms into a pegasus and then into a bird, as the background goes from a bright yellow to a sunset red to a starry blue night.

When artist presented it on Instagram, he announced it to be the world’s first sequential kinetic mural. “I researched all murals in this format, from the background, the animation of different shapes, and the technique I used: roller, acrylic paint, and stencil application (I will upload the process soon) and the size of 604 feet long. I couldn’t find anything similar anywhere,” he wrote. However, the piece has drawn comparisons to the Masstransiscope subway mural in New York City, which is a zoetrope-like street art animation visible to commuters riding on a Manhattan-bound B or Q train as it leaves DeKalb Ave. That being said, Liberation is likely the first of its kind that can be viewed above ground from a car.

Given the allure of the mural, people wondered if it would be too distracting or even unsafe, but the artist quickly addressed the concerns. “I designed a safe animation that requires you to drive at least 35 mph (the speed limit allowed for safety is 45 mph),” he wrote. “Not to mention that this animation cannot be perceived directly by the human eye from a car; you need a co-pilot to record it on a cell phone. That makes it even safer. Thank you for being mindful of everyone’s safety! We are good humans.”

Despite the questions that arose around it, the artist was thankful for the support from locals and those who have experienced the mural via video. “I put my soul into this mural, and people have embraced it. That’s what really matters to me.”

