Under Ann Wood’s patient hands, paper isn’t as fragile as usual. Instead, it’s magic: it transforms into decadent clusters of blueberries, ornate flower bouquets, and charming toadstool mushrooms.

For years, Wood has created dazzling sculptures through Woodlucker, a visual partnership founded in the 1980s with Dean Lucker. Wood’s work primarily revolves around paper and showcases the medium’s endless possibilities through botanical and naturalistic forms, such as flowers, fruits, and, most recently, mushrooms.

The sculpting process is meticulous, but it’s also one that Wood has mastered. Using live specimens plucked from her backyard garden as references, the artist carefully manipulates paper of varying weights, hand-painting each petal, branch, stem, and berry to perfection. Completed sculptures retain such a soft and delicate finish that it’s difficult to believe they’ve been crafted from paper.

“I do like my pieces to be very detailed and work on them quite slowly,” Wood explains. “It usually takes me at least one week to complete each piece.”

My Modern Met had the chance to speak with Ann Wood about her creative influences, how she creates her paper sculptures, and her love of nature. Read on for our exclusive interview with the artist.

What originally drew you to paper as your preferred medium, and how did you develop your personal style?

Before making paper botanicals, I was a mixed-media sculptor and painter. I had drawers of paper at my studio from other projects. I could see artists on Instagram working with paper, and I thought I would give it a try.

I developed my own way of manipulating paper as a material. I didn’t use any tutorials but developed my own techniques through experimenting. I don’t use the traditional crate paper, but use many varieties of paper. Some are tissue thin, and others are lightweight cardboard. I’ve learned my own vocabulary with what each type of paper can do.

What is the process of creating your paper sculptures and artworks?

Whenever possible, I choose to work from live plant material. I grow from seed many of the flowers that I create in my backyard garden. I dissect the live plants to understand their many shapes. All the paper starts out as white paper, and I paint each color to match the live plant. One plant can have as many as 20 different colors of paper.

What compels you about naturalistic, botanical, and floral motifs? When did you realize these were the themes in which you were most interested?

I’ve worked on many subgroups of nature throughout the years. I started by making paper feathers, then insects and butterflies. From there, I worked on plants based on botanical illustrations. At one point, I felt that I needed to work only from live plants because I couldn’t see the tiny details. I’ve also made paper food, paper fruit branches, and a few paper animals.

My work prior to making the paper botanicals was highly personal and narrative. My parents had come to the end of their lives, and that transition changed me. I felt as though I wanted to work with a subject matter that was universal. I was looking for something that everyone could relate to, and I think flowers, in particular, have so much meaning to many people.

Flowers appear at transitional points in our life and are there to celebrate joyful times as well as times of mourning. Often, when I post pictures of paper flowers on Instagram, people tell me stories about what the particular types of flowers mean to them. Pansies seem particularly meaningful to many people. They remind people of their grandmother or served as imaginary playmates when they were children.

How do you achieve such delicate and detailed compositions using only paper? Do you think this is unique to the medium?

Paper is the primary material that I use. I also use some substructures of wood and clay. I do like my pieces to be very detailed, and work on them quite slowly. It usually takes me at least one week to complete each piece. I try to achieve a soft yet delicate quality on each of my pieces.

I’m always dreaming of ways to use a variety of materials in my work. Right now, I’m using dryer lint underneath paper to make a spongy surface for the tops of mushrooms. I think very broadly when it comes to materials. I came up with a technique of using white glue in layers over thin paper to make translucent mushrooms. Many times I wake up in the morning and I have a new idea. That’s part of the enjoyment of making my work, the experimenting and coming up with new ideas.

How has your artwork evolved throughout time, and what are your creative goals this coming year?

I’ve made around 300 individual specimens. Right now is an exciting time of year because I’m planning my garden for this summer. I’m always looking for new plants that I have not made before. The purchasing and collecting my own seeds is part of my creative process. I’m getting ready to start my light garden to grow the new plants that will be the models for this summer’s paper flowers.

What are some of your favorite projects from the past few years, and why?

For the past few years, I have been focusing on creating paper mushrooms. I love the ethereal quality of how mushrooms appear and quickly go back into the Earth. I particularly enjoy making the gills on the underside of the mushroom because they reminded me of flowers. Capturing them in paper allows me to enjoy their beauty in a more permanent way. In January, when it’s cold in Minnesota, it is such a pleasure to have a paper garden in my studio.

What do you hope people will take away from your work?

I hope my work inspires people to look at nature more closely. This journey into paper botanicals has made me stop and look at things that I might have walked by in daily life without noticing their spectacular beauty. Plants speak to us all if we look. I believe that they are a cherished part of our existence that deserves protection and respect.

