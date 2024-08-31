Home / Classes / Academy

Celebrate Labor Day With 15% Off My Modern Met Academy’s Online Creative Classes

By My Modern Met Academy on August 31, 2024

My Modern Met Academy Labor Day Sale

Celebrate the end of summer by treating yourself to an online art class with My Modern Met Academy. Whether you want to learn how to draw or you want to master abstract painting, there are plenty of expert-led courses for you to select from. And, from August 31 until September 2, all of My Modern Met Academy's courses are 15% off when you enter the code laborday15 at checkout.

Since all of the classes are on demand, you can take advantage of the sale and then watch the course at your leisure. You'll be able to enjoy all of the lessons as many times as you'd like and even post questions to the instructors. So why not invest in your creativity and dive into learning a new skill or sharpening the talents that you already have?

Try Dimitra Milan's mixed media painting course, one of our most popular classes, to learn how to combine acrylics, pen, and colored inks into dynamic works of art. If you love working with natural materials, let Anna Zakirova show you how flowers can be transformed into art. Or, if you're into photography, learn from top pet photographer Belinda Richards, who shares how to safely conduct a photo shoot with your favorite dog. To see more offerings, check out all of our classes.

Don’t delay—this flash sales lasts from August 31 to September 2 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Just enter laborday15 at checkout to receive the discount. (This offer is not valid on our Back to School Bundle or Gift Certificates.)

To celebrate Labor Day, we're having a 72-hour sale with 15% off all of My Modern Met Academy's online art classes.

My Modern Met Academy Online Classes

Select from a wide variety of classes centered around painting, drawing, photography, and crafting.

My Modern Met Academy Online Art Classes

Let artist Dimitra Milan teach you how to create a dynamic mixed-media artwork.

Dimitra Milan Painting Class

Or, take the flowers in your garden and allow Anna Zakirova to demonstrate how to press them into works of art.

Learn How to Press Flowers

If you love animals and photography, pet photographer Belinda Richards will teach you how to conduct a safe and fun photo shoot with your favorite pooch.

Learn How to Photograph Dogs

The flash sale is on until September 2. Just use the code laborday15 at checkout to take advantage of the discount.

Online Art Classes Painting Sale

