Learn How To Stretch Your Own Canvas and More in This Masterclass

By Elizabeth Beiser on August 6, 2024
Artist Luiza Niechoda paints on a canvas she stretched herself

With the likes of Amazon, Blick, and Michael’s just a click away, it's easier than ever to buy canvas boards or pre-stretched canvases to paint on. Yet many artists still prefer to stretch their own canvas. Along with being able to create any sized canvas you could possibly imagine, stretching your own canvas gives you greater control over the quality of materials used and the ability to customize the size you prefer. Linen or cotton? Raw or primed? Extra large or teeny-tiny? You get to choose.

When you stretch your own canvas you can even think out of the box and build surfaces that aren't just square or rectangular. Additionally stretching your own canvas is often more economical, especially if you want to use higher quality materials.

Intimidated by the idea of creating your own canvases? Don't worry! In My Modern Met Academy‘s masterclass Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting, Luiza Niechoda takes you step by step through the canvas-stretching process and shares her technique for creating a contemporary landscape painting that plays with geometric abstraction. This class is perfect for those who are familiar with acrylic painting and are ready to challenge themselves as well as learn valuable skills that all painters should know.

In Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting Luiza Niechoda demonstrates how to stretch your own canvas so that you can level up your artwork.

Luiza Niechoda looks at her materials laid out for her acrylic painting class

Luiza Niechoda measures out the size of her frame for her canvas.

Niechoda goes on to show how she translates landscapes into abstracted acrylic paintings with two different projects.

The two completed acrylic landscapes Luiza Niechoda creates during her masterclass

Watch the preview below and sign up for Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting today.

