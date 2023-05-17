This Is One of the Best Online Classes To Learn Abstract Painting, According to Students

You’re a savvy internet shopper because you read the reviews. Well, the ratings are in for My Modern Met Academy‘s online course titled Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting. Students love it! Taught by art wunderkind Dimitra Milan, the course shares techniques to create your own piece of beautiful abstract realist art. She combines vibrant color and free-flowing inks with a tighter drawing style that produces a singular alluring image on the canvas.

Abstraction can be a tricky thing to teach. It can be technical but is also intuitive. Milan demystifies the process in a way that people of all abilities respond to, earning the course 20 five-star reviews. “This class went beyond my expectations,” one student wrote. “Not only is Dimitra an exceptional artist, she is an incredible teacher. As she takes you through each step, she provides a deeper understanding of how to work with acrylics, and even a mini lesson on how to sketch accurately. If you are interested in this course, sign up today, you’ll love it!”

Students respond to the detail in Milan’s videos and how easy they are to keep up with. Now is the perfect time to enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting, only on My Modern Met Academy.

Artist Dimitra Milan teaches an online class called Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

Available exclusively on My Modern Met Academy, Milan's class has been one of our best-sellers and has amassed 20 five-star reviews.

“This class went beyond my expectations,” one student wrote. “Not only is Dimitra an exceptional artist, she is an incredible teacher.”

Milan will show you how to combine multiple media into one cohesive piece. After you experiment with colored inks, you'll start drawing…

…and will eventually paint on the canvas.

Get a peek into the class:

