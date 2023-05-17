Home / Art / Painting

This Is One of the Best Online Classes To Learn Abstract Painting, According to Students

By Sara Barnes on May 17, 2023
Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

You’re a savvy internet shopper because you read the reviews. Well, the ratings are in for My Modern Met Academy‘s online course titled Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting. Students love it! Taught by art wunderkind Dimitra Milan, the course shares techniques to create your own piece of beautiful abstract realist art. She combines vibrant color and free-flowing inks with a tighter drawing style that produces a singular alluring image on the canvas.

Abstraction can be a tricky thing to teach. It can be technical but is also intuitive. Milan demystifies the process in a way that people of all abilities respond to, earning the course 20 five-star reviews. “This class went beyond my expectations,” one student wrote. “Not only is Dimitra an exceptional artist, she is an incredible teacher. As she takes you through each step, she provides a deeper understanding of how to work with acrylics, and even a mini lesson on how to sketch accurately. If you are interested in this course, sign up today, you’ll love it!”

Students respond to the detail in Milan’s videos and how easy they are to keep up with. Now is the perfect time to enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting, only on My Modern Met Academy.

Artist Dimitra Milan teaches an online class called Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

Dimitra Milan Abstract Realism Course

Available exclusively on My Modern Met Academy, Milan's class has been one of our best-sellers and has amassed 20 five-star reviews.

Dimitra Milan Abstract Realism CourseDimitra Milan Abstract Realism Course

“This class went beyond my expectations,” one student wrote. “Not only is Dimitra an exceptional artist, she is an incredible teacher.”

Dimitra Milan Abstract Realism Course

Milan will show you how to combine multiple media into one cohesive piece. After you experiment with colored inks, you'll start drawing…

Dimitra Milan Abstract Realism Course

…and will eventually paint on the canvas.

Dimitra Milan Abstract Realism CourseDimitra Milan Abstract Realism CourseDimitra Milan Abstract Realism Course

Get a peek into the class:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Recreate Nature’s Exquisite Dappled Light When You Enroll in This Online Painting Class

Create Your Own Jewel-Toned Geometric Landscape In This Online Painting Class

11 Easy Acrylic Painting Techniques for Artists of All Levels

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Graffiti-Style Characters With Expressive Big Eyes Explore One’s Inner Child
See Why People Are Loving This Online Class That Will Teach You How to Draw Architecture
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Academy: Save 15% On All Creative Classes
Celebrate Photography Month by Saving 10% On Our Online Pet Photography Course
Captivating Abstract Paintings Capture Nature’s Beautiful Fleeting Moments
Gain a Lifelong Love of Sketching When You Enroll in These Online Drawing Classes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning NYC Exhibit of Six Contemporary Landscape Painters Brings Nature to the City
Make Mixed-Media Masterpieces With These Drawing and Painting Supplies
5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint
5 Online Art Classes To Help You Celebrate the Beauty of Spring
10 Best Canvases for Beginners and Professional Artists
11 Easy Watercolor Techniques All Painters Need To Know

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.