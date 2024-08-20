Create Radiant Works of Art Inspired by the Summer Sunshine

It's hard to believe, but summer is winding down and we're already experiencing shorter days. Feeling sunlight beaming through leafy canopies or reflecting off of calm waters is an especially wondrous experience in the summer. That makes now the perfect time to create a painting that features natural light. In My Modern Met Academy's online art class Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics, you'll play with form and color and be able to always have summer sunshine in your home. Artist Megan Elizabeth guides students step by step through the painting process, making this a fantastic class for beginners as well as more seasoned artists looking to loosen up their work.

Over the course of 11 bite-sized lessons, Elizabeth covers color mixing, using the wet-on-wet technique with acrylic paints, and creating dimension in two finished pieces. Once you complete the course, you can appreciate the experience of being in nature, even when there's a blizzard outside.

An experienced art instructor, Megan Elizabeth makes sure her students gain technical skills as well as confidence in their creativity. She notes, “I want students to realize that inspiration and confidence can turn an ordinary painting into a thoughtful and beautiful work of art.” Painting nature in an abstracted manner along with Elizabeth will help build up your instinct for when to add more layers or when a piece is finished that will strengthen your work across medium and subject matter.

Enroll now and create works that keep summer alive, even on dark dreary days.

With her warm demeanor, Megan Elizabeth teaches students how to translate light as we experience it in nature to the canvas.

Suitable for beginners, Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics includes tips on mixing colors and creating a color palette for your painting.

Students will learn how to create focal points and texture while completing two paintings that will remind them of sunny days in nature.

