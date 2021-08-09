Home / Environment

Study Shows That Bottled Water Is 3,500 Times More Harmful to the Environment Than Tap Water

By Jessica Stewart on August 9, 2021
Water from a Plastic Bottle Being Poured Into a Glass

Photo: Hyrman/DepositPhotos

If you needed another reason to ditch bottled water and turn on the tap, a new study shows that it's 3,500 times more harmful for the environment than tap water. This number comes from assessing everything from extracting the raw materials (to make the bottles) to manufacturing, distribution, transport, usage, and disposal. The Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) focused on bottled water usage in Barcelona, Spain, and gives one more reason to stop relying on bottled water.

In the study published in Science Direct, researchers showed that just making the bottle requires three times the amount as the bottle actually holds. By studying Barcelona, where 60% of the population drinks bottled water, they were able to uncover some incredible information. In fact, they discovered that if the entire population switched to drinking bottled water, the production that would be necessary would kill 1.43 species a year and it would cost about $83.9 million to extract the raw materials. Additionally, there would be 1,400 times more impact to ecosystems and 3,500 times higher cost of resource extraction.

Unfortunately, the popularity of bottled water has continued to rise around the globe. In 2020, Americans purchased 15 billion gallons of bottled water and it has become one of the country's most popular beverages, as soda sales continue to plummet. It's a trend that is global, as there is a general mistrust of local water quality and increased marketing to push sales. However, there is also a cost. According to one source, the amount of oil needed to produce all the plastic water bottles that Americans use is enough to power 100,000 homes.

Glass filled with drinking water from kitchen faucet.

Photo: jurisam/DepositPhotos

Mistrust is part of the issue that researchers found in Barcelona. While there have been substantial improvements in the city's water quality over the past few years, tap water usage has not increased. “[This] suggests that water consumption could be motivated by subjective factors other than quality,” said ISGlobal researcher Cristina Villanueva.

And while people may feel safer drinking bottled water, that comfort may be an illusion. In 2017, Villanueva stated that “tap water has to meet strict standards, which means we can drink it with some confidence. The standards for bottled water, on the other hand, are much more lax. Producers of bottled water are not obliged to monitor anywhere near the same number of chemical compounds as are monitored in tap water.”

So, what to do? First, ditch the plastic and purchase a reusable glass bottle. Second, look into the water quality of your local community, and, if you have any doubts or would like to be extra safe, install a filtering system for further assurance. That way, you can sip away being secure in knowing that you are doing what's best for your health and for the environment.

h/t: [Euronews]

Related Articles:

European Union Votes for a Sweeping Ban on Single-Use Plastic

Eco-Friendly Company Saves on Plastic and Water Waste By Creating Solid Shampoos

‘The Guardian’ Swaps Out Plastic for Compostable Wrapping to Reduce Harmful Waste

Coca-Cola and Carlsberg Will Switch to Plant-Based Bottles That Break Down Within a Year

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sunisa Lee Earns Olympic Gold in Gymnastics Cementing Herself as a Superstar
‘Cleveland Indians’ Will Finally Change Its Name After Years of Controversy
Iceland Tests Out a 4-Day Work Week and Meets Huge Success
20 Easy Ways to Help Save the Environment Every Day
DNA Researchers Discover 14 Living Relatives of Leonard da Vinci
Illinois Becomes First State To Require Asian American History Be Taught in Schools

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Environmentally Friendly ‘Airlander’ Could Be the Future of Zero-Carbon Air Travel
Amazon Rainforest Is Now Releasing More Carbon Than It Absorbs
French Citizens Hurry to Book Vaccines After President Says Dining Out Will Require Vaccination
Richard Branson Rockets Into Outer Space in First Commercial Space Flight
Leicester Is Turning All of Its Bus Stops Into Green Roof Pollinator Gardens for Bees
82-Year-Old Wally Funk Will Join Jeff Bezos in Blue Origin’s Space Launch

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.