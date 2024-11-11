Home / Art

First Ever Artwork Created by a Humanoid Robot To Go On Auction Sells for Over $1 Million

By Emma Taggart on November 11, 2024

Many believe that only humans can truly create art. But as technology rapidly advances, there’s a growing debate over whether AI-generated art should be respected—and even valued—just as highly. Just last week, on November 7, a portrait of mathematician Alan Turing became the first artwork created by a humanoid robot to be sold at auction, fetching an impressive $1.08 million at Sotheby’s, New York.

The portrait of Turing, titled A.I. God, was created by Ai-Da, an AI-powered robot introduced in 2019 by British art specialist Aidan Meller. Named after Ada Lovelace, the woman thought by many to be the world’s first computer programmer, Ai-Da is celebrated as “the first ultra-realistic humanoid AI robot artist.” The work pays homage to Alan Turing, the pioneering mathematician whose work laid the foundation for modern computing and artificial intelligence.

Although A.I. God was initially estimated to fetch up to $180,000, a series of 27 bids drove the price over $1 million, with an anonymous buyer ultimately securing the one-of-a-kind piece. Sotheby’s said in a statement, “Today’s record-breaking sale price for the first artwork by a humanoid robot artist to go up for auction marks a moment in the history of modern and contemporary art and reflects the growing intersection between AI technology and the global art market.”

Ai-Da first came up with the idea to create A.I God during a discussion about “AI for good” with others in her studio. She then decided on the style, color palette, tone, and texture of the piece, and used the cameras in her eyes to process an image of Alan Turing as a reference. With her robotic hand, Ai-Da then painted on a small canvas, and the completed image was later enlarged using a printer.

A.I God was exhibited in 2024 as part of a five-paneled polyptych at the United Nations during the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva. Alongside her portrait of Turing, the polyptych included a self-portrait of Ai-Da herself and a painting of Ada Lovelace. The haunting, fragmented portrait of Turing not only honors his legacy but also invites us to think about how technology is reshaping human life and creativity. Ai-Da, who uses AI to speak, said her art “invites viewers to reflect on the God-like nature of AI and computing while considering the ethical and societal implications of these advancements.”

A portrait of mathematician Alan Turing created by humanoid robot Ai-Da recently sold for $1.08 million at Sotheby’s, New York.

 

Learn more about how Ai-Da creates art.

Ai-Da Robot: Website | Instagram

Source: A.I. God. Portrait of Alan Turing

Emma Taggart

