Judy Garland’s Iconic Ruby Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Are up for Auction, 20 Years After Being Stolen

By Eva Baron on November 26, 2024

Originally released in 1939, The Wizard of Oz is considered one of the best movies of all time. Its immense popularity stems not only from its impactful musical score, storytelling, and cinematography, but also its memorable imagery, including Dorothy’s ruby slippers. Now, the iconic shoes worn by Judy Garland herself are up for auction.

The bidding event , organized by Heritage Auctions (HA), is slated to conclude at 11:00 a.m. CST on Saturday, December 7. The shoes started at a price of $800,000, and, as of this writing, the highest bid has risen up to $1.15 million. The next bid minimum is set to $1.2 million.

These renowned slippers, which are sought-after relics of Hollywood history, have been on more journeys other than the one through the magical Land of Oz. In 2005, the shoes were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, by former mobster Terry Jon Martin. He’d mistakenly believed that the footwear was made of real jewels, given that they had previously been insured for $1 million. This valuation had little to do with the actual material of the shoes (they’re composed of glittering sequins), and instead with their immense cultural relevance.

The slippers were eventually recovered in 2018 by the FBI, which then valued them at a staggering $3.5 million. In 2023, Martin was charged with theft of a major artwork, and the shoes were returned to memorabilia collector Michael Shaw, who originally loaned them to the museum.

“One cannot find anything more desirable in this field than these prized Ruby Slippers,” HA writes. “They are alive in the hearts of hundreds of millions of people around the world and will be the centerpiece of any collection.”

After the auction ends, Dorothy’s ruby-red slippers will prepare for their next journey. To stay updated on current bidding, visit the listing on Heritage Auction.

The iconic ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz are now up for auction, with the highest bid currently set at $1.15 million.

 

The slippers were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005 and, once recovered by the FBI in 2018, were valued at $3.2 million.

 

The ruby slipper auction will end at 11:00 a.m. CST on Saturday, December 7.

 

Sources: Heritage Auctions; Man Charged with Stealing a Pair of Judy Garland's Original Red Slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz'

