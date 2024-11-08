Home / News

RIP Elwood Edwards: Voice of AOL’s “You’ve Got Mail!” Dies at 74

By Emma Taggart on November 8, 2024

RIP Elwood Edwards

The voice behind AOL’s iconic “You’ve got mail!” announcement, Elwood Edwards, has died at 74 after battling a long illness. The news was reported by WKYC, a local Ohio station where Edwards worked for many years.

If you were around in the mid-90s, you might recall opening your email inbox to hear Edwards’ cheerful “You’ve got mail!” greeting without realizing it was voiced by a real person. In 1989, Edwards recorded the famous phrase, along with “Welcome,” “Files done,” and “Goodbye” on a cassette tape for just $200.

During a 2016 interview, Edwards recalled how his wife volunteered him for the job after overhearing that the company she worked for, Quantum Computer Services (which later became AOL), was looking to add a real voice to its software. Edwards said, “I’d been an announcer throughout my entire broadcasting career, and she volunteered me.”

He scribbled the simple phrases on a piece of paper, quickly recorded them, and the rest is history. He recalled, “It started off as a test just to see if it would catch on, and lo and behold, in the mid-90s, it had really caught on.”

At one point, Edwards said his voice was heard more than 35 million times a day. His newfound success even led him to lend his voice to an episode of The Simpsons.

Today, Edwards’ iconic “You’ve got mail!” greeting can still be heard when new messages arrive—if you enable it in your settings—allowing his voice to live on in the digital world.

Elwood Edwards, the voice behind AOL’s iconic “You’ve got mail” announcement, has died at 74, but he still lives on in the digital world.

Source: Elwood Edwards, Voice of AOL’s ‘You’ve Got Mail!’ Alert, Dies at 74

Related Articles:

RIP James Earl Jones: Voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa Dies at 93

Creative Portraits Merge Disney Characters With Their Real Voice Actors

RIP Katherine Johnson: Paying Tribute to the Pioneering NASA “Human Computer”

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Researchers Use 134-Year-Old Photo To Create 3D Model of Ancient Sculptural Relief
Florida Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV While Explaining Hurricane Milton’s Power
Smart Robot Lawnmower Tends to Your Yard at the Touch of a Button
Man Builds UFO-Shaped Jet Boat From Scratch and Drives It on a River
Mesmerizing Fleet of 8,100 Drones Breaks World Record for Most Drones Flown at the Same Time
RingConn Gen 2 Is a Next-Gen Smart Ring to Help You Keep Track of Your Health

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

RIP James Earl Jones: Voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa Dies at 93
Public Work Uses AI Tagging to Organize Over 100,000 Copyright-Free Images
Star Wars Fan 3D-Prints Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse
Viral AI-Generated “Gorilla Sofas” Are Now Being Made in Real Life
Friend: The AI Necklace That Could Redefine Friendship
Motor-Powered Exoskeleton Hiking Pants Designed To Give Legs a Boost and Avoid Muscle Fatigue

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.