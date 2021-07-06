Home / Career

These Customizable Art Room Mockups Let You Take Your Art Sales to a New Level

By Jessica Stewart on July 6, 2021
Wall Art Visualizer Online

This post is sponsored by Canvy. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

When an artist sells their artwork online, it's imperative that they make the process as seamless as possible for their customers. One difficulty people often face when purchasing art online is visualizing how it will actually look once it's hung on their wall. Luckily, thanks to Canvy, creatives will easily be able to show potential customers just how good their artwork looks when framed and hung.

How does it work? Creatives simply upload images of their artwork and then select one of over 400 room templates to display them in. By showing work in-situ, it's easy for artists to let their fans see just what their work will look like once it's in their home. Canvy doesn't just stop at providing room templates, however. To give creatives the best chance at selling their work, they provide features that allow users to change the type of walls and the colors of the accessories in the room. That means artists can switch things up and view different wall backdrops that best matches their desired aesthetic. Whether it's brick, concrete, or wood paneling, it's possible to find a good match for the style of the artwork.

Along these lines, being able to switch up the colors of the accessories, whether it be the color of the couch or throw pillows, gives the opportunity to simulate a room that enhances the artwork instead of them competing with it. And, of course, there are different frames and mattes to select from. This attention to detail is vital in helping creatives create beautiful images that show off their talent.

Art Simulator

So where can you use Canvy's room simulations? The real question is, where can't they be used? From the portfolio page of a website to a shopping portal to social media—the uses are endless. And, for creatives using Etsy, Canvy has a built-in Etsy integration that allows users to publish their finished rooms straight to their store. Artists can also create a website directly in Canvy using a custom domain name to show off their artwork in a polished, professional manner.

If all that weren't enough, Canvy becomes an even more powerful tool due to the possibility for it to act as an art inventory. Once artists upload their work, they can insert details like medium, date of creation, and description. But, it's also possible to mark whether the work is for sale or not, include a link for purchase, and enter the price—you're also given the power to decide whether that shows to the public.

The room templates can also be used in helping set up exhibitions, as artists can see how a collection of their work looks on a wall and they can play with the layout. This can greatly cut down on time for installations and also makes communicating with curators—particularly at a distance—more effective.

If you're ready to test out Canvy, their free membership includes 13 free rooms (without watermark), Etsy integration, and the website maker. Their paid plans, which include all of their room templates (without watermark) start at just $9 per month if paid yearly.

Canvy is an online tool that helps creatives sell their art.

Canvy Wall Art VisualizerTools to Sell Art Online

Artists can insert their work directly into one of over 400 customizable room templates.

Tools For Artists to Sell Art Online

It's even possible to change the colors of the room's accessories to enhance the art.

Tools For Artists to Sell Art OnlineWall Art Mockup

Once uploaded, artists can use Canvy as an inventory to track and sell their art.

Online Art Inventory

Canvy's simulations can also assist when mocking up gallery layouts.

Online Gallery MockupCanvy: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Arranges Miniature ‘Star Wars’ Scenes Using Ordinary Everyday Objects
AI Used to Restore Long-Lost Edges of Rembrandt’s Masterpiece ‘The Night Watch’
15 Artists on TikTok To Follow for Endless Inspiration and Entertaining Videos
How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity
Illustrative Multi-Panel Floral Collages Capture the Boundless Beauty of Nature
Artist Uses Cardboard Cutouts to Create Fantastical “Sunset Selfies”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Glass and Resin Wall Art Perfectly Captures the Tranquil Beauty of Ocean Waves
Learn the Basics of Perspective to Create Drawings That Pop Off the Page
Everything You Need to Learn the Ancient Art of Calligraphy
Artist Creates Charming Animal Sculptures From Found Seashells at the Beach
Textile Artist Creates Playful Felt Critters That Will Put a Smile On Anyone’s Face
Japan’s Manhole Covers Colorfully Decorate the Streets of Each Prefecture

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.