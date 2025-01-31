Home / Art

Frieze Los Angeles 2025 Preview: Celebrating Global and Local Contemporary Art Scene

By Jessica Stewart on January 31, 2025
Frieze Los Angeles Preview

Photo: Casey Kelbaugh (Courtesy of Casey Kelbaugh and Frieze)

For the sixth year, Frieze Los Angeles is touching down at the historic Santa Monica Airport. From February 20 – February 23, 2025, over 100 galleries from 20 countries around the globe with spotlight their best work. In addition, emerging talent will be highlighted in a special area called Focus, and eight diverse artists will be tapped to make site-specific works.

After carefully evaluating the state of the city given the recent wildfires, Frieze Los Angeles made an important decision to forge forward with the fair in order to support and celebrate the local arts community. This follows in their decision to become a founding contributor to the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund, which aids recovery efforts and provides support to those artists and artworkers most affected.

“Art has the power to heal, and our community is open, strong, and ready to welcome Frieze Los Angeles artists, galleries, and attendees with open arms,” shares Santa Monica mayor Lana Negrete. “I encourage everyone to visit the fair and support our local businesses, stay in our hotels, dine at our local restaurants, and explore all that our resilient, creative, and beautiful city has to offer.”

As part of the fair, the Art Production Fund has curated Inside Out, a series of site-specific works that touch on themes of perspectives. Specifically, “how personal histories and experiences shape our understanding of Los Angeles” and its layered cultural landscape. Artists Lita Albuquerque, Jackie Amézquita, Claire Chambless, Joel Gaitan, Madeline Hollander, Greg Ito, Ozzie Juarez, and Dominique Moody will all create immersive works spread around the Santa Monica Airport. The public will be able to enjoy these pieces, free of charge, during the fair's opening hours.

Inside the fair, big-name galleries like Gagosian, Gladstone, Marian Goodman Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, White Cube, and David Zwirner will all be present. Several international galleries will make their fair debut, including Rome's Galleria Lorcan O'Neill and Mariane Ibrahim, which has locations in Mexico City, Paris, and Chicago.

As always, Frieze Los Angeles has a strong local component, with nearly half of the exhibitors operating in the city. This includes longstanding pillars like Blum, Regen Projects, David Kordansky Gallery, and The Box, as well as local emerging galleries such as Matthew Brown and Sebastian Gladstone, which have moved from Focus to the main fair.

Frieze Los Angeles, however, is a global event, and a strong international showing for international galleries underscores this. Shanghai's Bank, Tokyo's Taka Ishii Gallery, Berlin's Galerie Max Hetzler, London's Maureen Paley, and São Paulo's Mendes Wood DM are just some of the global galleries exhibited at Frieze.

Twelve emerging galleries will be spotlighted in Focus, a special area curated for the second time by Essence Harden. Participants, including Bel Ami, Dominique  Gallery, Make Room, Sow & Tailor, Superposition Gallery, and Tyler Park Presents, will showcase thought-provoking works from some of today’s most exciting new voices.

“It's exciting to collaborate with a dynamic range of galleries—from top international programs to compelling local spaces—all helping to shape the future of the art world,” shares Kristell Chadé, executive director of fairs. “We look forward to once again showcasing Los Angeles as a pivotal force on the global stage.”

Tickets for Frieze Los Angeles are now available for purchase, and 10% of the value of all newly purchased tickets will go to the LA Arts Community Fire Fund. The fair is open by invitation only all day Thursday and Friday morning and opens to the public Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday. If you can't attend in person, My Modern Met will cover the entire event, so be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok for live, on-the-ground coverage.

From February 20 to February 23, 2025, Frieze Los Angeles returns to the Santa Monica Airport.

Frieze Los Angeles

Gallery: James Cohan
“Talking Shit with the Snake People” (2023) by Eamon Ore-Giron
Ceramic tile
(Photo: Phoebe d’Heurle, © Eamon Ore-Giron. Courtesy the artist and James Cohan, New York)

Over 100 galleries from 20 countries will showcase artistic talent from around the world.

Greta Schödl sculpture

Gallery: Richard Saltoun
“Untitled” (2024) by Greta Schödl
Signed on the bottom
China ink and gold leaf on 3 sides on Carrara marble
(Photo courtesy of Richard Saltoun Gallery London, Rome, New York. Copyright The Artist)

Liang Hao art

Gallery: BANK
“Octopus” (2024) by Liang Hao
Oil on linen
(Photo courtesy of the artist and BANK)

Half of the participating galleries have a local presence in Los Angeles.

Víctor Hugo Pérez oil painting

Gallery: Proyectos Monclova
“Día del perro” (2022) by Víctor Hugo Pérez
Oil on canvas with hand carved cedar wood frame painted in black and gold leaf
(Photo: Ramiro Chaves, Courtesy of Proyectos Monclova)

Monique Meloche Gallery

Gallery: Monique Meloche Gallery
“Skowhegan #1” (2023) by Candida Alvarez
Flashe paint on cotton
(Photo courtesy of the artist and Monique Meloche Gallery)

Numerous international galleries make this art fair a global event.

Saif Azzuz Artwork

Gallery: Anthony Meier
“Keech kyah (sunrise) [2023]” by Saif Azzuz
Acrylic on canvas
Photo by Chris Grunder, San Francisco.
(Photo courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley)

Blue House by Laeh Glenn

Gallery: Altman Siegel
“Blue House” (2023) by Laeh Glenn
Oil on canvas, wood frame
(Photo courtesy of the artist and Altman Siegel, San Francisco)

A special section, Focus, will highlight the talents of 12 emerging galleries.

Adee Roberson Mixed-Media Artwork

Gallery: Dominique Gallery
“The Garden” (2022) by Adee Roberson
Screenprint, pastel, acrylic on wood panel,
(Photo courtesy of the Artist and Dominique Gallery)

Kate Meissner Painting

Gallery: Lyles & King
“Greenroom” (2024) by Kate Meissner
Oil on canvas
(Photo courtesy of the Artist and Lyles & King)

Henri Paul Broyard Painting

Gallery: Tyler Park Presents
“AB2” (2024) by Henri Paul Broyard
Acrylic on panel
(Photo: Charlie White, Courtesy of the Artist and Tyler Park Presents, Los Angeles)

Event Information:
Frieze Los Angeles
February 20, 2025 – February 23, 2025
Santa Monica Airport
3027 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, 90405

Frieze: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Frieze Los Angeles.

Related Articles:

7 Most Important Art Fairs People Travel Across the World to See

What is Art Basel? A Guide to the World’s Biggest International Art Fair

ZⓈONAMACO 2025: Renowned Mexico City Art Fair Set To Open in Early February

Affordable Art Fair NYC Makes It Easy to Enjoy and Collect Art from Around the World

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Draws Stunning Portraits of John Lennon and Yoko Ono on Vintage Maps for Grammy-Nominated Re-Release of “Mind Games”
ZⓈONAMACO 2025: Renowned Mexico City Art Fair Set To Open in Early February
Renowned ANGEL ART Auction Returns to Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires
LA Art Show Preview: Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary With Countless International Galleries
Textile Art Captures the Lush Beauty of New Zealand’s Rugged Landscapes
Artists Are Paying Tribute to the Heroism of Los Angeles Firefighters

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

French DJ Celebrates the Reopening of Notre-Dame With a Dazzling Blend of Music and Lights
Miniature Artist Builds Small Worlds Full of Wonder Made of Household Objects Every Single Day
The Curatorial Journey Behind Olafur Eliasson’s First Solo Exhibition in Turkey [Interview]
All These Books, Films, and Artworks Are Entering the Public Domain in 2025
Immersive David Hockney Exhibition Presents Colorful and Intimate Journey Through the Artist’s Inner World
Tristan Eaton Celebrates the Powerful Women of Marvel at Miami Art Week

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.