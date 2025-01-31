Frieze Los Angeles 2025 Preview: Celebrating Global and Local Contemporary Art Scene

For the sixth year, Frieze Los Angeles is touching down at the historic Santa Monica Airport. From February 20 – February 23, 2025, over 100 galleries from 20 countries around the globe with spotlight their best work. In addition, emerging talent will be highlighted in a special area called Focus, and eight diverse artists will be tapped to make site-specific works.

After carefully evaluating the state of the city given the recent wildfires, Frieze Los Angeles made an important decision to forge forward with the fair in order to support and celebrate the local arts community. This follows in their decision to become a founding contributor to the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund, which aids recovery efforts and provides support to those artists and artworkers most affected.

“Art has the power to heal, and our community is open, strong, and ready to welcome Frieze Los Angeles artists, galleries, and attendees with open arms,” shares Santa Monica mayor Lana Negrete. “I encourage everyone to visit the fair and support our local businesses, stay in our hotels, dine at our local restaurants, and explore all that our resilient, creative, and beautiful city has to offer.”

As part of the fair, the Art Production Fund has curated Inside Out, a series of site-specific works that touch on themes of perspectives. Specifically, “how personal histories and experiences shape our understanding of Los Angeles” and its layered cultural landscape. Artists Lita Albuquerque, Jackie Amézquita, Claire Chambless, Joel Gaitan, Madeline Hollander, Greg Ito, Ozzie Juarez, and Dominique Moody will all create immersive works spread around the Santa Monica Airport. The public will be able to enjoy these pieces, free of charge, during the fair's opening hours.

Inside the fair, big-name galleries like Gagosian, Gladstone, Marian Goodman Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, White Cube, and David Zwirner will all be present. Several international galleries will make their fair debut, including Rome's Galleria Lorcan O'Neill and Mariane Ibrahim, which has locations in Mexico City, Paris, and Chicago.

As always, Frieze Los Angeles has a strong local component, with nearly half of the exhibitors operating in the city. This includes longstanding pillars like Blum, Regen Projects, David Kordansky Gallery, and The Box, as well as local emerging galleries such as Matthew Brown and Sebastian Gladstone, which have moved from Focus to the main fair.

Frieze Los Angeles, however, is a global event, and a strong international showing for international galleries underscores this. Shanghai's Bank, Tokyo's Taka Ishii Gallery, Berlin's Galerie Max Hetzler, London's Maureen Paley, and São Paulo's Mendes Wood DM are just some of the global galleries exhibited at Frieze.

Twelve emerging galleries will be spotlighted in Focus, a special area curated for the second time by Essence Harden. Participants, including Bel Ami, Dominique Gallery, Make Room, Sow & Tailor, Superposition Gallery, and Tyler Park Presents, will showcase thought-provoking works from some of today’s most exciting new voices.

“It's exciting to collaborate with a dynamic range of galleries—from top international programs to compelling local spaces—all helping to shape the future of the art world,” shares Kristell Chadé, executive director of fairs. “We look forward to once again showcasing Los Angeles as a pivotal force on the global stage.”

Tickets for Frieze Los Angeles are now available for purchase, and 10% of the value of all newly purchased tickets will go to the LA Arts Community Fire Fund. The fair is open by invitation only all day Thursday and Friday morning and opens to the public Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday. If you can't attend in person, My Modern Met will cover the entire event, so be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok for live, on-the-ground coverage.

