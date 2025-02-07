Mexico City’s Salón ACME Spotlights Emerging Creators To Keep an Eye On

At Salón ACME, one of Mexico's top art fairs and part of the effervescent Mexico City Art Week, emerging creatives are put front and center, making it the perfect spot for finding the top talents of today and tomorrow. Now in its 12th edition, the fair prides itself on being one of the most authentic contemporary art events worldwide, welcoming not only visual artists but also literature, music, performance, and even gastronomy.

Hosted by Proyectos Públicos in a soulful venue—a large house that dates back to 1905—Salón ACME best represents how art is not only a living, ever-evolving entity, but also how its many disciplines can boost each other in an infinite loop of inspiration. Since its first edition 12 years ago, the fair has brought creatives to new audiences and patrons in a laid-back atmosphere that fosters curiosity and connection.

Salón ACME is divided into six sections—Open Call, Bodega, Guest State, Projects, Patio, and Sala—offering over 100 creatives from different backgrounds a space to let their work shine. At Open Call, the main exhibition at Salón ACME, features the work of 79 carefully curated artists, selected from a pool of 1,800 applications. Meanwhile, the Project section spotlights the efforts of 29 galleries, independent spaces, and residency programs, from both Mexico and abroad, as each institution has a single artist showcase their talents in a project room format.

In the Patio section, which is devoted to large-format installations, artist Julieta Gil took over the central area of the house with Milflores. This immersive installation draws from the centuries-old tradition of drying flowers to create a digital mapping of urban vegetation, referencing the human struggle to document and preserve the ephemeral, even if it challenges the very nature of what it's trying to keep.

From Bed to Living Room put together by curator Enrique Giner de los Ríos, finds its home in the Bodega section, presenting the work of 21 artists. This group exhibit reflects on personal spaces; particularly how we come to shape them and they shape us in return through memories, rituals, and physical renovations. Finally, the Sala section, dedicated to the editorial world, features a curatorial job titled Friction Matters, made up of printed materials that explore the clash of ideas throughout the Americas.

The 12th edition of Salón ACME opened its doors, welcoming art lovers from Mexico City and beyond from Thursday, February 6 through the Sunday, February 9, in General Prim 30, Juárez. To learn more about this art fair, visit Salón ACME's website.

Take a peek at this incredible international art fair:

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Salón ACME.