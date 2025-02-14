Home / Entertainment / Music

Stunning Performance Visualizes Music From a Piano With Undulating Lights

By Eva Baron on February 14, 2025

Adrien Mondot is no stranger to multidisciplinary work. Alongside his collaborator Claire Bardainne, Mondot has merged visual, musical, technological, and digital media through the eponymous Adrien M & Claire B studio. Piano piano is one such project, achieving a unique interplay between music and light.

First conceived in 2023, Piano piano is a collaboration between the musician David Babin and Mondot. The two men met 20 years ago at an avant-garde venue and, during the development stages for Piano piano, they envisioned the project as a sort of reunion. To capture this sensation, the piece stages an evocative encounter between Babin’s music and Mondot’s visual art.

Like many immersive installations or performances, Piano piano unfolds on a stage. Babin—now known primarily as Babx—forgoes his familiar singing and finds himself alone with his piano and the instrumental repertoire from his latest album, Une maison avec un piano dedans (A House with a Piano Inside). As he plays, Mondot curates abstract and dreamlike visuals that directly respond to the music, flowing and bursting across the stage’s floor like undulating waves.

Combining musical and visual art isn’t necessarily new, but Mondot and Babin’s interpretation evokes a sense of intimacy given their long friendship. The two artists approach one another through their respective media, and, through their unity, produce a space for daydreaming, experimentation, joy, and play.

“The piano, [Mondot, and Babin] become the protagonists of a dreamlike stroll between abstraction and impressionism,” the project’s description reads. “Imbued with the simple blend of a soundscape and a visual world, the image embodies the missing notes of the music, and vice versa.”

Mondot and Babin have been performing Piano piano since 2023, with several shows and broadcasts slated for 2025. To explore the upcoming schedule, visit the Adrien M & Claire B website.

Multidisciplinary artist Adrien Mondot and musician David Babin have conceived of Piano piano, a beautiful performance that combines visual art with the act of playing the piano.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AdrienMClaireB (@adrienmclaireb)

Performed on a stage, it involves Babin playing the piano while Mondot curates abstract and dreamlike visuals that directly respond to the music.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AdrienMClaireB (@adrienmclaireb)

Adrien Mondot and David Babin have been friends for 20 years, imbuing a unique sense of intimacy into the piece.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARTE Concert (@arteconcertfr)

Adrien M & Claire B: Website | Instagram
Babx (David Babin): Instagram

Related Articles:

French DJ Celebrates the Reopening of Notre-Dame With a Dazzling Blend of Music and Lights

Kinetic Clam Sculptures Translate Water Quality Data Into Hauntingly Beautiful Music

John Coltrane’s ‘Circle of Tones’ Illustration Beautifully Visualizes the Connections Between Mathematics and Music

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

ZONA MACO 2025: Mexico City’s Top Art Fair Showcases Contemporary Artists From Mexico and Beyond
Watch Short Film About the Artist Who Painted Nearly Every Photo Backdrop Seen by All
Mexico City’s Salón ACME Spotlights Emerging Creators To Keep an Eye On
Mexican Artist Displays 40 Years of Work Blurring the Lines Between Art and Object in New Museum Exhibit
Artist Creates Mural Festival Dedicated to Deaf Artists and the Deaf Community [Interview]
Frieze Los Angeles 2025 Preview: Celebrating Global and Local Contemporary Art Scene

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Draws Stunning Portraits of John Lennon and Yoko Ono on Vintage Maps for Grammy-Nominated Re-Release of “Mind Games”
ZⓈONAMACO 2025: Renowned Mexico City Art Fair Set To Open in Early February
Renowned ANGEL ART Auction Returns to Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires
LA Art Show Preview: Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary With Countless International Galleries
Textile Art Captures the Lush Beauty of New Zealand’s Rugged Landscapes
Listen to Sam Smith’s Sonic Versatility in His Highly Praised NPR Tiny Desk Concert

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.